The Cohen-Manafort falloutBy Brian Ries and Meg Wagner, CNN
Trump on payments to women: "They didn’t come out of the campaign, they came from me"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump, in his first comments on Michael Cohen's guilty plea, claimed payments to women shouldn’t be a campaign finance issue because “they didn’t come out of the campaign, they came from me."
He spoke with Fox and Friends today for an interview airing tomorrow.
Asked if he knew of the payments, he said:
“Later on I knew. Later on. But you have to understand, what he did -- and they weren’t taken out of campaign finance, that’s the big thing. That’s a much bigger thing. Did they come out of the campaign? They didn’t come out of the campaign, they came from me. And I tweeted about it. You know, I put -- I don’t know if you know but I tweeted about the payments. But they didn’t come out of campaign. In fact, my first question when I heard about it was did they come out of the campaign because that could be a little dicey. And they didn’t come out of the campaign and that’s big."
Trump continued: “It’s not even a campaign violation.”
In a poke at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump said, “If you look at President Obama, he had a massive campaign violation but he had a different attorney general and they viewed it a lot differently.”
What Trump is talking about: Cohen pleaded guilty yesterday to eight counts. The counts against Cohen included tax fraud, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations tied to his work for Trump, including payments Cohen made or helped orchestrate that were designed to silence women who claimed affairs with the then-candidate.
Though not named in the plea deal filed in court, the women whom Cohen helped silence were two who have since gone public with their claims of sexual encounters or affairs with Trump: A porn star named Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, and a former Playboy model named Karen McDougal. Trump has denied the claims.
Jeff Sessions references — but doesn't name —Cohen and Manafort cases in Ohio speech
From CNN's David Shortell
Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended the Justice Department and referenced the two bombshell developments in their prosecutions of Trump associates Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort at the end of an unrelated speech in Ohio Wednesday.
But, Sessions said, they are not the main focus of the Department of Justice.
He continued: “But this Department of Justice is focused on the priorities this President and the American people have given us." He then listed issues like the opioid crisis, the MS-13 gang and "a crisis at our borders."
“These are our priorities, these are what our people are working on every day,” Sessions said.
This Democrat wants Michael Cohen to testify before Congress
From CNN’s Phil Mattingly
Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, is calling for Michael Cohen to testify before Congress in light of the guilty plea he entered yesterday.
He wrote a letter for Chairman Trey Gowdy asking for a hearing with Cohen.
“I have no doubt that you would convene immediate hearings on these matters if the occupant of the White House were a Democrat,” Cummings wrote. “I ask you to apply the same standard here.”
Here's more from his letter:
“These are extremely serious crimes that implicate the fundamental underpinnings of our democracy, and they warrant robust and credible oversight by Congress as an independent Constitutional check on the Executive Branch ... Given the gravity of these revelations, I request that you schedule a hearing as soon as possible before the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to obtain sworn testimony directly from Mr. Cohen.”
Cummings would become the chairman of the oversight committee if the Democrats win control of the House during the midterm election.
GOP senator: A Manafort pardon would not "go over well"
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, suggested that Americans would view any move by President Trump to pardon his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort as "interfering with an investigation."
Graham continued: "I would, I would not recommend a pardon. I mean, you gotta earn a pardon. I think it would be seen as a bridge too far."
On Tuesday, Manafort was found guilty of eight counts of financial crimes — five tax fraud charges, one charge of hiding foreign bank accounts and two counts of bank fraud. He faces a maximum of 80 years in prison.
There will be a White House press briefing this afternoon
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold a press briefing at 2:15 p.m. ET.
This will be the first time reporters will be able to ask the White House questions following yesterday's news.
What happened: Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday and implicated the President in a hush money scheme.
At virtually the same time, the President's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes.
Democrats call for halt of Kavanaugh nomination in light of Cohen, Manafort news
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Phil Mattingly
Key Senate Democrats called on Republicans Wednesday to suspend the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after Michael Cohen -- the President's personal lawyer for decades-- pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts in a New York court.
Here's what they are saying:
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, on the Senate floor, said, "In my view, the Senate Judiciary Committee should immediately pause the consideration of the Kavanaugh nomination."
- Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday, "The Judiciary Committee should cease reviewing, the hearings that are scheduled from about two weeks from now and deal with the matter of a President being credibly implicated or alleged to being a criminal co-conspirator."
- Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Democrat from Hawaii who also sits on the committee, announced she would cancel her meeting with Kavanaugh in the wake of the Cohen plea agreement. She called on Republicans to halt consideration of the nomination.
- Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, said, "The Kavanaugh hearing should be postponed, the Supreme Court will be forever stained and tainted if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed after his nomination by a [President] that has been implicated in the most serious criminal wrongdoing affecting the outcome of his own election."
Democrats began contemplating calls for delays last night in the hours after Cohen's plea deal came down, a Democratic Senate aide said.
Then, this morning, Democrats met for a usually scheduled steering committee meeting where the discussion continued, and it became the consensus position, the aide said.
What GOP lawmakers are saying -- or not saying -- about Cohen
From CNN's Ashley Killough, Elizabeth Landers, Phil Mattingly and Jeremy Herb
Congressional Republicans are largely avoiding speculation that the guilty plea by President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen could potentially implicate the President in campaign finance violations.
Here's a breakdown of what they've said:
House Speaker Paul Ryan: A spokesperson for Ryan said Tuesday night that the Wisconsin Republican was waiting for more information before weighing in. "We are aware of Mr. Cohen's guilty plea to these serious charges. We will need more information than is currently available at this point," the spokesperson said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: When asked by CNN about the Cohen news, McConnell declined to comment as he walked in a Capitol hallway Wednesday morning.
Sen. Orrin Hatch: The most senior Republican in the Senate, Hatch told reporters Wednesday morning that the news constituted "serious charges" but did not go as far as to call the President's alleged involvement as high crimes or misdemeanors - the constitutional basis for impeachment.
"Well I'm not very happy about it," he said of the hush money. "It should never have happened to begin with." Hatch, however, went on to say the "President should not be held responsible for the actions of the people he's trusted."
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley: The Chairman brushed off Cohen's implication of the President as "speculation."
"All we know about it is he's plead guilty and everything else that you're asking me about is speculation," he told reporters. "And I don't think I should be speculating."
Sen. Bob Corker: The frequent Trump critic who is retiring at the end of his current term declined to weigh in on what legal jeopardy Cohen's plea could put Trump in, saying he didn't know enough and he wanted the legal system to play itself out. "I can't imagine. I think anything the White House might do to interfere with Mueller at this point would end their presidency," Corker said, referring to the separate investigation let by special counsel Robert Mueller on potential collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign in the 2016 election.
Corker also said he wasn't surprised by the revelations. "I can't imagine people who are familiar with what's been going on in the White House are particularly surprised. But I realize the actual statement of yesterday makes it real. Personally, I'm not particularly surprised by what happened."
"I've been here 11.5 years, and I don't think I've witnessed anything like I've witnessed in the last year and a half," he continued. "Probably the American people haven't in modern times."
Michael Cohen’s TV-blitzing lawyer has a checkered past of his own
Analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza
If you watched the news this morning -- on any channel, we'll forgive you if you momentarily clicked away from CNN -- you surely saw him: A tan man in a tan suit, his sleepless eyes framed by sagging bags, his head topped with a sparse thatch of white and grey hair.
That's Lanny Davis. And in this moment, he's the President's former personal attorney's personal attorney.
Davis said Wednesday that he believes his client, Michael Cohen, is willing to testify before any congressional committee without being granted immunity. "Yes, I believe I can say that," Davis told CNN's John Berman on "New Day."
He also said Cohen wouldn't ask Trump for a pardon. "His answer would be, 'No, I do not want a pardon from this man.'"
But you may know him more for his work serving as President Bill Clinton's very public legal defender against a series of allegations in the mid-1990s, most notably the fundraising issues (think "Lincoln bedroom") surrounding the incumbent's re-election effort.
Or perhaps you know him from his days defending the Washington Redskins -- Davis was tasked with taking some of the heat away from calls for the team to change its name. He's also represented Alex Rodriguez, Martha Stewart and Penn State University in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal.
That's Lanny Davis.
Davis' willingness to defend -- and advocate for -- clients that, in the eyes of some, are indefensible, has turned him into a massive lightning rod, a man portrayed as willing to do or so anything for a buck.
Of his clients, Davis says in a statement on his website:
"What I do for a living is crisis management, So people ask me, am I sorry that I defend people that are in trouble having a hard time getting the facts out? No. Is that a controversial line of work? Yes. But I think I have the ability to get facts out and do it successfully. It means sometimes I'm part of the controversy because I'm trying to help."
How GOP surrogates will talk about Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort
From CNN's Kyle Blaine and Kevin Liptak
GOP surrogates and the Republican National Committee will likely get a lot of questions today about President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen and his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
One talking point already making the rounds among Trump backers: if Cohen is an admitted felon — on the campaign finance charges along with a litany of other financial crimes — why should he be trusted in his claims about the President?
"I think Michael Cohen is someone who, like Paul Manafort, had an elaborate scheme to not pay their taxes and committed a lot of financial crimes," said Matt Schlapp, a Trump ally and head of the American Conservative Union, on CNN's "New Day."
"In Cohen's case, because they had him over a barrel, because they had all these crimes that they could prosecute him for, they got him to sign a plea that was not negotiated, it was take it or leave it, and he signed it to save his own hide and get a reduced sentence," Schlapp said. "It happens in America all the time."
Here's what others are likely to say:
- As President Trump said, the Manafort conviction has nothing to do with Russia collusion.
- Regarding the Michael Cohen plea deal, the fact that a plea was entered into does not mean there was an adjudication of any campaign finance claim. This has nothing to do with collusion with Russia.
- As Mayor Rudy Giuliani said, "There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the President in the government's charges against Mr. Cohen. It is clear that, as the prosecutor noted, Mr. Cohen's actions reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over a significant period of time.”
- Cohen’s statements in court are contradicted by prior statements, including his statements on tape.
- There is still no evidence of collusion.
- The White House and witnesses have cooperated with the Special Counsel and have turned over more than one million of pages of documents.
- Robert Mueller’s investigation has gone on for well over a year and there continues to be zero evidence of collusion. It’s time for the investigation to come to end.