This is the longest shutdown in US historyBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
It's day 25 of the shutdown and talks are still gridlocked
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
The White House is reaching out to rank-and-file moderate Democrats to try and peel off support from Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A bipartisan group of senators met to try and jumpstart even a semblance of talks on re-opening the government.
The thing is: Both of these things are — according to aides in both parties — ultimately going to be unsuccessful. More importantly, they underscore that the respective leaders (the key players in this now 25 day drama of nothingness) are still not talking, and currently have no plans to do so.
Here's the bottom line: There’s nothing that happened Monday, despite the incorporation of the new Senate bipartisan “gang,” despite the White House push to peel off House Democrats, to move this closer to resolution.
If anything, it was a demonstration just how far apart things remain — and likely will for weeks to come, aides involved say.
We're 25 days into this shutdown. Hundreds of thousands missed their paychecks last week. Active duty members of the US Coast Guard will miss their first paychecks today. Growing wait lines due to TSA absences are plaguing major airports. Congress has ground to a virtual halt.
This is the pain that’s supposed to jar lawmakers back to the table to make a deal. And it’s not happening. At least not yet.
Southwest was supposed to start flying to Hawaii. The shutdown put those plans on hold.
From CNN's Rene Marsh
Southwest Airlines has been trying to begin service to Hawaii — but the government shutdown is preventing it from getting full certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The airline completed several steps in the process with the FAA prior to the shutdown, but the flights can not begin until the final steps are complete. The FAA employees who have been working with Southwest on the certification have been furloughed.
Southwest is planning to provide service from four California locations to four airports in Hawaii as well as inter-island service.
First bipartisan Senate meeting was "rough going," sources say
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
A group of bipartisan senators who met to discuss the government shutdown today ran run into significant hurdles today, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the meeting.
“It was rough going,” a source said, noting President Trump has repeatedly rejected proposals that immediately reopen the government before negotiations to lock in a final border security deal can be reached — something that remains a central sticking point.
The sources acknowledged it was just the first meeting and the senators are trying to get something done, but at the moment are largely stuck in the same place.
That said: “People are talking, and that’s better than the alternative,” one of the sources said.
White House plans to invite group of House Democrats to meet with Trump
From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Sarah Westwood
The White House is planning to invite a group of moderate House Democrats to meet with President Trump, two sources said.
Democrats from districts President Trump won in 2016, including members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, will be invited to the meeting, according to two GOP sources. Their hope is that freshmen Democrats in these swing districts might be more interested in getting credit for looking like they want to problems than in denying Trump a wall.
The goal: They are trying and isolate and peel off these Democrats. House Democratic aides note that there has been no sign these Democrats are in danger of leaving the fold.
The White House had put together a draft list of the Democrats they’d invite, according to a White House official, who said they’d only invite members who they believe would be willing to buck House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Multiple sources have suggested the White House is considering a shift from hammering Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over their refusal to support a wall — a tactic that has gotten them nowhere — to engaging new, moderate Democrats in the hopes of cobbling together a bipartisan deal that includes some wall funding.
At least 12 senators are meeting on the shutdown right now
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
At least 12 senators are currently meeting in Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's hideaway in the Capitol basement to talk about the shutdown.
Here are the senators spotted going in:
- Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee
- Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona
- Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia
- Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina
- Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland
- Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware
- Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia
- Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina
- Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat from Alabama
- Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican from Colorado
GOP senator asks Trump: "When are you going to help us open the government?"
From CNN's Manu Raju
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, raised concerns about the “indefinite state of impasse.”
Asked about President Trump rejecting a three-week bill to open government, Murkowski told CNN, “Well, then Mr. President when are you going to help us open the government?”
She is among at least three Republican senators who suggested they would break with Trump and support appropriations bills that do not include funding for a wall.
More than 1,000 federal workers per 100,000 Alaska workers are affected by the shutdown.
Trump again blames Democrats for the shutdown
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump continued to make the case for border security to the Farm Bureau convention, casting blame on Democrats.
He continued: "They will not approve the measures we need to keep America safe."
Trump added that the US Department of Agriculture is working to help farmers impacted by the shutdown and again said — without evidence — that many of those affected by the shutdown have expressed their support.
Earlier, he introduced Arizona rancher Jim Chilton, who has a ranch on the US-Mexico border, and invited him on stage to make brief remarks.
"Mr. President, we need a wall," he said, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.
Trump on border wall fight: "I will never, ever back down" on keeping Americans safe
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump continued to make a pitch for his border wall during a speech to the Farm Bureau's annual convention, alluding to the political fight on day 24 of the shutdown.
"When it comes to keeping the American people safe, I will never, ever back down. I didn’t need this fight," he told the farmers' convention.
He didn't use the word "Democrats" but named Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and continued to suggest that he isn't getting border wall funding because Democrats don't want to give him the win ahead of the 2020 election.
"We’re dealing against people who think that if they can stop me from building a wall... They think that’s a good thing for 2020," he said.
Trump told the crowd he isn't building the wall as a "political thing": "I'm doing it because we have to do it
He continued: "We’re gonna have a wall, we’re gonna have a barrier."
Trump said that he has "built a lot more" and "renovated" parts of existing border wall. He listed off a series of statistics.
Trump also spoke extensively about immigration laws and the visa lottery program and appeared to strike an optimistic tone about immigration reform.
"We’re fighting hard. We’re fighting very hard for you," Trump said, telling the group that he is "making a lot of progress." It's unclear what progress he was referring to.
The FDA is still monitoring food and flu outbreaks despite shutdown
From CNN's Harmeet Kaur
The Food and Drug Administration will continue to monitor and respond to outbreaks of food poisoning and the flu, as well as food and medical product recalls.
The agency will also keep screening imported food and medical products. And the FDA says it will address public health issues that pose an imminent threat.
But remember: About 41% of the FDA is off the job due to the shutdown, and some employees caution that response time to emergencies could be slower.
The FDA can call back furloughed employees in an emergency, but they'd only stay as long as needed to address that situation.