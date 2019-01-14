The US Capitol in Washington on Monday. The US Capitol in Washington on Monday. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The White House is reaching out to rank-and-file moderate Democrats to try and peel off support from Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A bipartisan group of senators met to try and jumpstart even a semblance of talks on re-opening the government.

The thing is: Both of these things are — according to aides in both parties — ultimately going to be unsuccessful. More importantly, they underscore that the respective leaders (the key players in this now 25 day drama of nothingness) are still not talking, and currently have no plans to do so.

Here's the bottom line: There’s nothing that happened Monday, despite the incorporation of the new Senate bipartisan “gang,” despite the White House push to peel off House Democrats, to move this closer to resolution.

If anything, it was a demonstration just how far apart things remain — and likely will for weeks to come, aides involved say.

We're 25 days into this shutdown. Hundreds of thousands missed their paychecks last week. Active duty members of the US Coast Guard will miss their first paychecks today. Growing wait lines due to TSA absences are plaguing major airports. Congress has ground to a virtual halt.

This is the pain that’s supposed to jar lawmakers back to the table to make a deal. And it’s not happening. At least not yet.