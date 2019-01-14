President Trump said he is not considering declaring a national emergency, which would to allow him to bypass Congress and obtain funding to build his long-promised border wall, but he maintained that he is legally able to do so.

"I'm not looking to call a national emergency. This is so simple we shouldn't have to. Now, I have the absolute legal right to call it. But I'm not looking to do that because this is too simple," Trump said.

He again blamed Democrats for keeping the government shut down

"The Democrats should say, 'We want border security.' We have to build a wall otherwise you can't have border security and we should get on with our lives. The Democrats are stopping us and they're stopping a lot of great people from getting paid."

In a new CNN poll, a majority say Trump bears more responsibility for it than the Democrats in Congress.