Here's what Trump is offering to Democrats
Trump just made an offer to Democrats to end the government shutdown.
Here's what the President says his proposal includes:
- Three years of legislative relief for 700,000 DACA recipients, giving them access to work permits, social security numbers and protection from deportation
- A three-year extension of Temporary Protected Status for immigrants whose protections are facing expiration
- $800 million in humanitarian assistance
- $805 million for drug detection technology
- 2,750 border agents and law enforcement professionals
- 75 new immigration judge teams to reduce the backlog of court cases
Trump says his offer is a "common-sense compromise" to end the shutdown
President Trump, speaking at the White House, said he is outlining his plan to reopen the government, which has been partially shut down for more than four weeks.
“That is why I am here today to break the log jam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown and solve the crisis on the southern border," he said.
Trump called his plan a “common-sense compromise that both parties should embrace,” and said this is a chance for “real bipartisan immigration reform.”
NOW: President Trump speaks on the shutdown and border security
President Trump is speaking from the White House. He is expected to propose extending protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and individuals with Temporary Protected Status in exchange for border wall funding.
Trump started his remarks by talking about the US's "badly broken" immigration system.
Nancy Pelosi is also rejecting Trump's offer
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also a no on Trump's proposal to end the government shutdown.
In a statement, Pelosi maintained Democrats' stance that they would only negotiate once Trump reopens the government. She also called the initiatives in Trump's offer "unacceptable."
“Unfortunately, initial reports make clear that his proposal is a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable and in total, do not represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives. It is unlikely that any one of these provisions alone would pass the House, and taken together, they are a non-starter," the statement read.
The difference between Trump's latest offer and past negotiations
From CNN's Ryan Nobles
President Trump is soon expected to propose extending protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients in exchange for border wall funding.
Remember: This isn't the first time that negotiations have involved a fix for DACA in exchange for border wall funding.
Democrats did have $25 billion on the table for border security in exchange for DACA. That deal included a 10-14 year path to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers, as well as permanent status and full protections afforded to all US citizens.
That deal could have included a wall, and Sen. Chuck Schumer privately promised as much as $20 billion to Trump in exchange for a path to citizenship for eligible immigrants.
The proposal had 54 votes in the Senate at the time, but Trump rejected that bipartisan proposal and threatened a veto.
Now, the White House is offering the BRIDGE Act. When it was originally proposed, the bill offered temporary protections while a long term sustainable deal was hatched. Democrats were much more open to a deal back then because they didn't have a majority in the House.
The bottom line: Trump's latest proposal isn't nearly as good of a deal for either side. For Democrats, it's a temporary solution for DACA and TPS recipients. For the President, it's far less funding for the wall than what he turned down ($5.7 billion vs. $25 billion).
Ahead of his shutdown announcement, Trump spoke at a ceremony for new citizens
The President this afternoon hosted a naturalization ceremony in Oval Office.
The event was just before his 4 p.m. ET shutdown announcement, where he is expected to propose extending protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and individuals with Temporary Protected Status in exchange for border wall funding, a source confirms.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence walked into the Oval Office and went down the line to shake hands with each person here for the naturalization ceremony.
The President gave a fist pump and applauded when Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen declared the group of men and women citizens.
Trump welcomed the ceremony participants as the newest members of the “great American family," noting that this was the first swearing-in they've had in the Oval Office.
Democratic senator says he won't support Trump's offer
Sen. Dick Durbin, one of the key Democratic voices on immigration and the second-ranked senator in their caucus, released a statement on the President's offer to end the shutdown in exchange for border wall funding and protections for DACA and TPS recipients.
"First, President Trump and Senate Majority Leader McConnell must open the government today. Second, I cannot support the proposed offer as reported and do not believe it can pass the Senate. Third, I am ready to sit down at any time after the government is opened and work to resolve all outstanding issues," the statement read.
Though Durbin is one of the original sponsors of the BRIDGE Act, which would have extended protections to Dreamers, Democrats have largely moved away from it, seeing it as a temporary solution.
Here's Durbin's full statement:
These are the potential pitfalls in Trump's strategy
The proposal President Trump will present to Democrats this afternoon is expected to include the BRIDGE Act, originally proposed by GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin.
Based on the bill introduced in the last Congress, it would grant protected status to eligible Dreamers for three years. It would also extend Temporary Protected Status to some immigrants, a measure not included in the BRIDGE Act.
Trump hasn't been willing to address DACA in a possible border wall deal until this week, previously saying that the courts should sort it out first.
His latest move is an attempt to get Democrats to the negotiating table, but it might not work out for him. Here are some of the holes in his strategy:
- Democrats have said their threshold for any negotiations is the government re-opening. They fear that negotiating on policy while the government is shut down would incentivize Trump to use government funding as leverage in future negotiations.
- Democrats are generally opposed to funding the wall. They're even more opposed to $5.7 billion of funding.
- Despite supporting the original BRIDGE Act, Democrats have largely moved away from it as a solution as DACA has moved into the domain of the courts. It doesn’t provide a pathway to citizenship and is only a temporary solution.
Besides where Democrats stand on this, the biggest outstanding question right now is if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell actually puts this on the Senate floor on his own.
McConnell has said before that he wouldn't put anything on the Senate floor unless Pelosi, Schumer and the President all signed off.
Democrats weren't consulted on Trump's proposal
From CNN's Kaitlin Collins, Abby Phillip and Ryan Nobles
The immigration deal the President is expected to lay out will include the BRIDGE Act and a legal status extension for Temporary Protected Status holders, a senior administration officials. But all that could change.
The plan is modeled after proposals that Democrats have voted for in the past, in an attempt to get them back to the negotiating table.
The White House didn't consult with Democrats on the proposal. Instead, it was based on conversations with Republicans and a belief that moderate rank and file Democrats are more willing to compromise than their leadership.
A Democratic Congressional aide forcefully rejected the proposal.