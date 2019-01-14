President Trump is soon expected to propose extending protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients in exchange for border wall funding.

Remember: This isn't the first time that negotiations have involved a fix for DACA in exchange for border wall funding.

Democrats did have $25 billion on the table for border security in exchange for DACA. That deal included a 10-14 year path to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers, as well as permanent status and full protections afforded to all US citizens.

That deal could have included a wall, and Sen. Chuck Schumer privately promised as much as $20 billion to Trump in exchange for a path to citizenship for eligible immigrants.

The proposal had 54 votes in the Senate at the time, but Trump rejected that bipartisan proposal and threatened a veto.

Now, the White House is offering the BRIDGE Act. When it was originally proposed, the bill offered temporary protections while a long term sustainable deal was hatched. Democrats were much more open to a deal back then because they didn't have a majority in the House.

The bottom line: Trump's latest proposal isn't nearly as good of a deal for either side. For Democrats, it's a temporary solution for DACA and TPS recipients. For the President, it's far less funding for the wall than what he turned down ($5.7 billion vs. $25 billion).