Amid the longest government shutdown in US history, a majority say President Trump bears more responsibility for it than the Democrats in Congress — and the President's disapproval rating has climbed five points since last month, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

55% say Trump is more responsible for the shutdown than are Democrats in Congress

32% say the blame rests mostly with the Democrats

Another 9% say both are responsible.

Negotiations between the President and congressional leaders have stalled as neither side seems willing to budge on funding for a wall along the border with Mexico.

That proposal remains unpopular with the public, according to the poll. Overall, 56% oppose a wall, 39% favor it.