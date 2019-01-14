Trump won't "budge even 1 inch" on border wall funding, source says

President Trump declines to answer a final question from the press as he departs the White House Jan. 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump declines to answer a final question from the press as he departs the White House Jan. 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Trump is digging in his heels on his demand for a border wall, telling aides and allies that he believes he is winning the battle for public support.

Over the last 24 hours, Trump has privately touted a Washington Post-ABC News poll indicating that public support for a border wall has increased to 42% from 34% last year, a source familiar with his comments told CNN.

"He's not going to budge even 1 inch," a source familiar with the President's mindset told CNN.

But a CNN/SSRS survey published Sunday shows a majority of the public blames the President, with 55% saying he is more responsible for the shutdown than are Democrats in Congress, while 32% say the blame rests mostly with the Democrats.