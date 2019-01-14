Trump: "I don't know if we're close to a deal"

President Trump, speaking to reporters moments ago, said he's unsure if Republican and Democratic lawmakers are close to a deal to reopen the government, while still demanding funding for border security.

"I don't know if we're close to a deal. It should be the easiest deal that I've ever seen. We're talking about border security — who can be against it?" Trump said.

Trump said the Democrats, who now control the US House, "need to do something." (Note: the House has voted to reopen IRS and other financial agencies, despite threats the Trump would veto the legislation.)

"Democrats need to do something. We need their votes. Otherwise we can't solve it. They now control the house. Let's say if they can lead,"