This is the longest shutdown in US historyBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
Trump: "I don't know if we're close to a deal"
President Trump, speaking to reporters moments ago, said he's unsure if Republican and Democratic lawmakers are close to a deal to reopen the government, while still demanding funding for border security.
Trump said the Democrats, who now control the US House, "need to do something." (Note: the House has voted to reopen IRS and other financial agencies, despite threats the Trump would veto the legislation.)
"Democrats need to do something. We need their votes. Otherwise we can't solve it. They now control the house. Let's say if they can lead,"
These 3 GOP senators say they'd break from Trump to reopen the government
From CNN's JoElla Carman, Joyce Tseng and Z. Byron Wolf
Negotiations to reopen the government have been stalled for more than three weeks. The key sticking point: Funding for President Trump's long-promised border wall.
Trump has repeatedly said that Republicans are unified on the shutdown.
But at least three Republican senators — all up for reelection — have suggested they would break with Trump and support appropriations bills that do not include funding for a wall.
Here's a look at those three:
The government has never been shut down for this long before
From CNN's Clare Foran
The ongoing partial government shutdown became the longest government shutdown in US history on Saturday, when it entered its 22nd day.
The previous record dates back to the Clinton administration when a 21-day shutdown resulted from a clash between President Bill Clinton and the GOP Congress that lasted from December 1995 to January 1996.
Today is not the 24th day of the shutdown, and there is still no end in sight to the current shutdown, which has impacted roughly a quarter of the federal government and hundreds of thousands of federal workers.
Here's a look at how other previous shutdowns stack up: