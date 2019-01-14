This is the longest shutdown in US historyBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
Pray your identity isn't stolen during the shutdown — the website to report it is shuttered
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
The government website website Americans use to report stolen identity cases has been shuttered by the government shutdown.
An estimated nine million Americans have their identities stolen each year — That’s almost 25,000 identities stolen each day.
“Recovering from identity theft is easier with a plan,” says a government public service announcement video about the website. “You can generate the letters and forms that you need, track your progress and keep detailed records of people that you’ve talked to."
IndentityTheft.gov now looks like this:
CNN attempted to contact the FTC for comment and received an automated reply, saying that their public affairs office was closed and there would be no response.
How it's impacting customers: Julie Korts, 52, was shopping for the holidays on Dec. 19 in Plymouth, Minnesota. In the course of three minutes, she got a phone call, text and email notification.
“The phone then rang again, and I answered,” she told CNN. “It was Citicorp who handles my Home Depot credit card.”
No, she had not just bought $37 worth of stuff at a Pomona, California, Home Depot. But someone using her identity did.
Korts did what she was supposed to: She made a report with her local police department and contacted the Federal Trade Commission to file a report.
The FTC directed her to IndentityTheft.gov — the shuttered website — which usually guides victims through each step of the recovery process with a personalized recovery program.
“Every day I wonder how much of my life is ruined,” she says. “Every day I wake up and wonder who will call today…I just don’t know what to do next.”
Nancy Pelosi: Trump "outing" our trip to Afghanistan made it too dangerous
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, speaking about President Trump's letter denying her congressional delegation a military plane to visit troops in Afghanistan, said Trump's "outing" of the trip made it more dangerous.
She said she received a report from Afghanistan that said "the President outing our trip had made the scene on the ground much more dangerous."
Pelosi said her team was ready to fly commercial — until the administration leaked news of the visit.
"We had the prerogative to travel commercially and we made plans to do that until the administration then leaked that we were traveling commercially and that endangers us.”
Furloughed worker: The shutdown is "psychologically traumatizing"
From CNN’s Sofia Barrett
Brenner Stiles, an Army veteran and furloughed federal worker, said the effects of the government shutdown are “psychologically traumatizing."
“I’ve cried in my car. At least two times I’ve cried in my shower,” she told CNN as she explained how she has tried to hide her stress from her family.
Stiles, who is a mother of three, said she's gone into "survival mode," trying to make dinner last a few days and cutting down on any beverages other than tea and water.
Although she doesn’t believe the government has let her down, she said she believes federal workers are being mistreated.
"It just seems like federal employees are utilized as pawns in American politics," she said.
White House bans congressional delegations from using taxpayer-funded aircraft during the shutdown
From CNN's Sarah Westwood
Russ Vought, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, issued a memo Friday officially banning all congressional delegations from using taxpayer-funded aircraft.
This comes one day after the White House denied a military plane for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's planned trip to Afghanistan to visit the troops.
Here's what Vought wrote:
“Under no circumstances during a government shutdown will any government owned, rented, leased, or chartered aircraft support any Congressional delegation, without the express written approval of the White House Chief of Staff. Nor will any funds appropriated to the Executive Branch be used for any Congressional delegation travel expenses, without his express written approval.”
Here's the full letter:
Almost twice as many TSA workers are absent compared to a year ago
From CNN's Rene Marsh
The unscheduled absence rate continues to be higher than a year ago for Transportation Security Administration workers. TSA says 6.4% were out yesterday, compared to 3.8% last year.
While the TSA is showing nationwide most passengers are waiting less than 15 minutes, individual airports had significant maximum wait times.
- Atlanta’s maximum wait time was 47 minutes.
- Minneapolis and Seattle were also above a half hour.
- Newark, Hartford and Houston all has max wait times of nearly 30 minutes.
Why this is happening: The number of Transportation Security Administration employees taking unscheduled absences has increased steadily since the shutdown started and since CNN first reported on the phenomenon. In the last week, it was at times more than twice what it was at the same time last year, according to data released by TSA.
Atlanta's MLK Historical Park will be open for MLK Day thanks to a grant from Delta
The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta will open to the public Saturday morning ahead of Monday’s national holiday thanks to a grant from The Delta Air Lines Foundation and revenue generated by the National Park Service recreation fees, according to a news release from the airline.
Most sites of the park — including the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and King's birth home — have been closed since the partial government shutdown began on December 22.
The park will stay open through Feb. 3.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian shared via his LinkedIn page today Delta’s reason for taking action.
The $83,500 grant will cover the re-opening of the park, including clean up, administration, maintenance and operating costs of employees not covered under the fee collection funds.
As part of the airline’s commitment to support education, the grant contributes to Delta’s initiative to give 1 percent of its annual net profits to key community organizations where employees live, work and serve.
How PayPal is helping furloughed workers
From CNN's Kate Trafecante
PayPal plans to help furloughed federal workers during the shutdown with up to $25 million in interest-free cash advances.
PayPal says it will offer cash advances up to $500 for federal employees to help pay for food, gas, and other everyday necessities. The average federal employee earns about $500 per week according to the AFGE, the largest federal employee union.
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman tells CNN he believes the private sector is in a position to help, and that PayPal is “proud to stand with so many other great companies to offer assistance to our government workers who contribute so much to our public sector.”
Banks and credit unions that cater to federal workers are already readying financial help for their customers as the government shutdown drags on, including low-or no-interest payroll advances and loans.
CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan contributed to this report.
Most Americans oppose the shutdown — and they blame the White House, polls show
From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta and Grace Sparks
As the partial government shutdown nears the one-month mark, there have been a number of public opinion polls examining how the public feels about the shutdown, which was sparked by a funding standoff over President Donald Trump's proposal for a new wall along the border with Mexico.
Six high-quality polls have been released this week touching on Trump, the shutdown, the Democrats in Congress and the wall.
Most confirmed what we already knew from before the shutdown started: Opposition to a border wall is widespread and deep. But beyond that general opposition, the new polls offer some consistent results, including:
- Blame, in the public's mind, rests largely at the White House
- Many object to the shutdown, especially as a tactic to build the wall,
- Few see a wall as an effective way to combat undocumented immigration.
