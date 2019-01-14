This is what the TSA line looks like at the Atlanta airport today

CNN's Omar Jimenez shot video of the line of people waiting to go through security at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The line wraps through baggage claim:

Earlier today, the airport's website estimated that wait times to get through security were more than an hour for some checkpoints.

Elise Durham, the airport’s director of communications, told CNN the long security lines were in part due to short staffing at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

“Mondays are always busy days for us at Hartsfield-Jackson, but I can tell you that we are down a few security lanes because of the shutdown,” Durham said.

While the lines are long, they are moving, Durham said.