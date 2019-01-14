This is the longest shutdown in US historyBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
FBI field offices open food banks to help unpaid staff
From CNN's David Shortell and Josh Campbell
As the government shutdown stretches towards a fifth week, FBI field offices across the country are opening food banks to help support special agents and staff struggling without pay.
In Dallas, Newark, New Jersey, and Washington, the FBI has set up or planned for areas where employees can drop off non-perishable food items for other employees to pick up, according to multiple law enforcement officials.
On the West Coast, at least two FBI field offices are considering establishing food banks as one of a number of ideas to help employees hurting from the shutdown, a law enforcement official said.
"We're all in this together and we're banding together to help each other out in any way we can," said Melinda Urbina, a spokeswoman for the FBI field office in Dallas, where a volunteer employee group set up the food bank now filled with pastas and canned goods in one of the main break rooms.
Some 35,000 FBI employees missed a paycheck last week. That has left many also searching for outside employment, despite limitations on the type of work employees can do and still keep a security clearance or not violate government employment rules.
Atlanta mayor says she's concerned about Super Bowl travel impacts during shutdown
From CNN’s Martin Savidge and Tristan Smith
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN she is concerned about the impacts of the shutdown on people traveling in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during Super Bowl LIII.
Atlanta will host the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.
“We’re concerned. It’s frustrating, it’s concerning. We are hosting one of the biggest, most-watched events in the world in just a few weeks and there are real concerns about will our airport be up and functioning in a way that we need it to be,” Bottoms said in an interview Thursday.
Bottoms told CNN that the city even looked into paying some Transportation Security Administration employees through the city's airport fund but were told that wasn’t possible.
“That’s a question that I asked at the beginning of the shutdown, was that something we could do through our funds associated the airport? And what we’ve been told is that we can’t, essentially. That it’s just not that simple for us to pay them. It is something we would be willing to do through our airport funds … Thus far, we’ve been told that it’s not feasible,” Bottoms said.
Trump cancels US delegation's trip to Davos due to the shutdown
President Trump has canceled next week's trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the entire US delegation due to the shutdown, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Thursday.
The delegation was headed to the World Economic Forum in Davos, which is Jan. 22 to 25.
Here's what Sanders said in a statement:
“Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his Delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.”
Trump canceled his appearance at the forum last week because of the ongoing government shutdown. Instead, Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin was expected to lead the delegation.
GOP senator says she's "glum" over the state of affairs
From CNN's Ted Barrett
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, said she is “glum” over the state of affairs with the shutdown.
Asked about her mood during the shutdown, she said, “Glum…. I’ve been discouraged."
"Many of the efforts that a good coalition of the willing have been trying to get advanced, seem to be pulled back by those that don’t want us to get out of the mess that we’re in. And I have a difficult time understanding that," Murkowski added.
Murkowski said the tit-for-tat between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “wearing on me as a lawmaker."
She went on to say that she doesn't think any lawmaker should be leaving DC during the shutdown.
Murkowski's scheduled trips to London and Norway were canceled five days ago, she said, because they couldn’t get support for the State Department due to the shutdown. It was not canceled by the administration, she said.
Democratic congressman on letter: Trump has "acted like he's in the fifth grade"
From CNN's Manu Raju
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff criticized the actions of President Trump and accused the White House of hypocrisy with administration officials traveling to Davos.
Schiff went on to say that Trump has "acted like he's in the fifth grade."
He also said the President irresponsibly revealed a trip to a war zone. (Pelosi had been scheduled to use military aircraft for her trip to Afghanistan.)
The speaker’s office, Schiff said, spoke with the Defense Department, which was caught off guard by the President's actions.
He said the House would continue its oversight of the administration but would not say if the trip was canceled.
Separately, a Pelosi aide said the trip was supposed to be five days — not seven — as the White House claimed.
Trump has been watching the coverage of his letter to Pelosi and is "pleased"
From CNN's Jim Acosta
President Trump has been watching the coverage of his letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi this afternoon and is "pleased" with the results, a White House official said.
Some background: Trump sent a letter Pelosi today informing her that he was canceling the military aircraft she would have used in an upcoming overseas trip because of the shutdown.
Pelosi was scheduled to leave for her trip this afternoon, two White House officials told CNN.
Trump's actions come one day after Pelosi asked the President to find a new date for his State of the Union address due to the ongoing shutdown.
Senator on shutdown fight: "Too much childishness. Not enough seriousness."
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
Sen. John Cornyn, a member of Republican leadership, said the shutdown fight between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had "too much childishness."
Asked about the mood toward the shutdown, Cornyn told reporters it was "foul."
Asked if Trump should have canceled the military aircraft intended for Pelosi's overseas trip, he said, "It's like tit-for-tat. I thought what she did was petty, vindictive, and this certainly doesn't elevate the debate."
State Department staff ordered to return to work
From CNN's Nicole Gaouette and Jennifer Hansler
The State Department is ordering its staff back to work next week, pledging that it will find the money to pay them despite the partial government shutdown.
In an "urgent message" issued today, the 27th day of the shutdown, Deputy Under Secretary for Management Bill Todd told staff that "as a national security agency, it is imperative that the Department of State carries out its mission. We are best positioned to do so with fully staffed embassies, consulates, and domestic offices."
They'll start work next week: Todd noted that for most employees, that will be January 22, while for others posted in countries where the work week begins on Sunday, that will be January 20.
Pelosi spokesperson says she was not planning to fly to Egypt as Trump claimed
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson has refuted some of what President Trump said about the trip in his letter to her.
Her spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a series of tweets that the military aircraft that was supposed fly a congressional delegation to Afghanistan this weekend, "included a required stop in Brussels for pilot rest."
"In Brussels, the delegation was scheduled to meet with top NATO commanders, U.S. military leaders and key allies–to affirm the United States’ ironclad commitment to the NATO alliance," Hammill tweeted.
The trip to Afghanistan, he said, did not include a stop in Egypt. (Trump said Pelosi was headed to Egypt in his letter.)
Pelosi's spokesperson went on to said that "the purpose of the trip was to express appreciation & thanks to our men & women in uniform for their service & dedication, & to obtain critical national security & intelligence briefings from those on the front lines."