Student loan forgiveness application formally opens

The Biden administration is describing the application for federal student loan forgiveness as short and simple.

President Joe Biden launched the official website on Monday after announcing in August his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who are also Pell Grant recipients.

“We’ve worked really hard to make this application simple and straightforward. We kept the number of questions to a minimum and designed it in collaboration with user testing,” a senior administration official said while previewing the application.

Here are some other notable things about the process:

Borrowers will not need to log in with their FSA ID.

No documents will need to be uploaded.

You will be able to fill it out on either a computer or your mobile device.

It will be available in both English and Spanish and accessible to people with disabilities.

The form to apply includes information on the debt relief, who qualifies and how it works. It asks applicants for information including their full names, Social Security number, date of birth, phone number and an email address.

Borrowers will also be required to agree with a series of terms, including verification that they are the individual applying and that they will provide proof of income to the Department of Education if it is requested. They will also be required to certify that the information provided is accurate upon penalty of perjury.

A second administration official previously said that the “vast majority of borrowers, nearly 95% with qualifying loans, meet the income requirement,” adding that there will be “strict fraud prevention measures in place.”

The form said that the Department of Education will determine eligibility and get in contact with applicants if more information is needed.

Officials said that the “goal” is to begin to get the debt relief processed ahead of next January, when student loan payments will begin after a multi-year freeze amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The application will stay open until December 2023.