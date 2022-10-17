Police officers work at a site where several cars were damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on October 15, 2022.

Live Updates

Student loan forgiveness application formally opens

By Elise Hammond
Updated 3:56 PM EDT, Mon October 17, 2022
Student debt plan: who benefits?
What we're covering here

  • Eligible student loan borrowers can now apply to have some of their debt forgiven after the Biden administration formally launched the application process.
  • The plan announced by President Joe Biden in late August would forgive up to $10,000 or $20,000 for some borrowers.
  • Individuals seeking to apply for student debt relief can fill out the form at Studentaid.gov. It is available in both English and Spanish. 
  • Borrowers whose loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private lenders are no longer eligible after the Biden administration scaled back who qualifies.
  • A beta version of the website was launched on Friday and Biden said 8 million Americans used the site over the weekend to fill out their applications.
  • Tell us how the application process is going for you.
In addition to forgiving some student loans, these are the other changes the Biden administration is making

From CNN’s Katie Lobosco

Along with Biden’s announcement about canceling some federal student loan debt, the President said he would create a new plan that makes repayment more manageable for borrowers.

There are currently several repayment plans available for federal student loan borrowers that lower monthly payments by capping them at a portion of their income.

Here’s what would be included in the new, proposed income-driven repayment plan:

  • Payments would be capped at 5% of the borrower’s discretionary income. That’s down from the 10% that is offered in most current plans. The new guidelines would also reduce the amount of income that is considered discretionary.
  • The remaining balances would be forgiven after making payments for 10 years, as opposed to 20 years.
  • Biden is also proposing that the new plan cover the borrower’s unpaid monthly interest. This could be very helpful for people whose monthly payments are so low that they don’t cover their monthly interest charge and end up seeing their balances grow larger than what was originally borrowed.

Remember: It is not clear when these changes will take effect. The Department of Education has not provided timing — but has said it will propose a new rule to create the repayment plan.

The department’s formal rule-making process usually includes soliciting public comments and can take months, if not more than a year.

The Department of Education tested the application website this weekend. Here's what they were looking for

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Ahead of its official rollout, the Biden administration previously tested the process in a beta period, allowing applicants to sign up before the website was formally unveiled.

The website testing started Oct. 14.

If borrowers applied during the beta period, they should have received a confirmation email, but the application was not processed until now, with the official opening of the site. Borrowers who previously submitted an application do not need to reapply, a spokesperson for the Department of Education told CNN.

Once processing begins, most qualifying borrowers are expected to receive debt relief within weeks.

What is a beta period?: The goal of the testing was to allow the department to monitor the performance of the website while people are using it. The spokesperson said it helps officials “refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch.”

The Department of Education’s technical team was checking the beta version of the site’s performance in real time during the test. There were some scheduled pauses as the team assessed what refinements and tweaks were needed, an administration official told CNN.

There weren’t any big changes between the test version of the application and the official one rolled out today, a spokesperson said. Changes made during and after the beta period were to the website’s software itself.

Here's what to know about the student loan forgiveness application

From CNN's Betsy Klein 

The Biden administration is describing the application for federal student loan forgiveness as short and simple.

President Joe Biden launched the official website on Monday after announcing in August his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who are also Pell Grant recipients.  

“We’ve worked really hard to make this application simple and straightforward. We kept the number of questions to a minimum and designed it in collaboration with user testing,” a senior administration official said while previewing the application.

Here are some other notable things about the process:

  • Borrowers will not need to log in with their FSA ID.
  • No documents will need to be uploaded.
  • You will be able to fill it out on either a computer or your mobile device.
  • It will be available in both English and Spanish and accessible to people with disabilities.

The form to apply includes information on the debt relief, who qualifies and how it works. It asks applicants for information including their full names, Social Security number, date of birth, phone number and an email address. 

Borrowers will also be required to agree with a series of terms, including verification that they are the individual applying and that they will provide proof of income to the Department of Education if it is requested. They will also be required to certify that the information provided is accurate upon penalty of perjury. 

A second administration official previously said that the “vast majority of borrowers, nearly 95% with qualifying loans, meet the income requirement,” adding that there will be “strict fraud prevention measures in place.” 

The form said that the Department of Education will determine eligibility and get in contact with applicants if more information is needed. 

Officials said that the “goal” is to begin to get the debt relief processed ahead of next January, when student loan payments will begin after a multi-year freeze amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The application will stay open until December 2023.

Biden formally launches loan forgiveness application: "This is a game changer for millions of Americans"

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Joe Biden on Monday announced the formal launch of the federal application for Americans seeking student loan forgiveness.

“This is a game changer for millions of Americans … and it took an incredible amount of effort to get this website done in such a short time,” Biden said in a speech at the White House.

Individuals seeking to apply for student debt relief can now fill out the form at Studentaid.gov. A beta version of the website was launched on Friday and Biden said 8 million Americans used the site over the weekend to fill out their applications.

Biden in August announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients.

Tell us how the application process is going for you

From CNN staff

The Department of Education has opened its application for borrowers to apply for student loan forgiveness — a plan announced by President Biden in August.

Tell us how the application process is going for you. Share your story below:

