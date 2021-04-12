Live Updates

House GOP to vote for new conference chair after ousting Cheney

Meg Wagner Veronica Rocha
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Updated 9:04 AM EDT, Fri May 14, 2021
Voters mixed on Stefanik's rise from Trump critic to loyalist

What we're covering here

Elise Stefanik's leadership rise stirs up GOP drama over identity politics
Rep. Chip Roy says he'll challenge Stefanik for Republican conference chair
Cheney ousted from leadership post. The other 9 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have also faced a backlash.
House GOP rebuffs Cheney's demands to call out Trump's election lies
Cheney on Trump: 'He's going to unravel the democracy to come back into power'
9 Posts

House Republicans voting now for new conference chair

From CNN's Manu Raju and Daniella Diaz

Things are moving quickly in the leadership election and the vote for new House GOP conference chair is starting, according to a source in the room. 

Elise Stefanik, a high-profile Trump defender, faces a conservative challenger — GOP Rep. Chip Roy — but his candidacy is viewed as a long-shot and she is widely anticipated to win.

Reps. John Katko, Ashley Hinson and Mike Kelly all gave speeches for Stefanik, per a member in the room.

Rep. Ralph Norman addressed the GOP conference to second Rep. Ken Buck’s nomination for Roy as conference chair, per a member in the room.

Rep. Lauren Boebert also spoke to nominate Roy.

Representative who voted to impeach Trump will give nominating speech for Stefanik, source says

From CNN's Lauren Fox

A source familiar tells CNN this morning that Rep. John Katko will give the nominating speech for Rep. Elise Stefanik 

Katko was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Trump and was an ally of Rep. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from the role of conference chair on Wednesday.

NOW: House Republicans meet behind closed doors to vote for Cheney replacement by secret ballot 

From CNN's Clare Foran

House Republicans are meeting now and are expected to vote to elevate Rep. Elise Stefanik to the No. 3 leadership position of conference chair after ousting Rep. Liz Cheney from the role.

Stefanik, a high-profile defender of former President Donald Trump, faces a conservative challenger — GOP Rep. Chip Roy — but his candidacy is viewed as a long-shot and she is widely anticipated to win. The New York congresswoman has the backing of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise and Trump.

How the process will unfold: After some speeches, including nominating speeches, there will be a secret ballot election.

The closed meeting, GOP sources say, is expected to take about an hour.

Stefanik's challenger Chip Roy calls for unity as he enters conference room for vote

From CNN's Annie Grayer 
Rep. Chip Roy, center, walks with reporters on Friday.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Rep. Chip Roy, center, walks with reporters on Friday.

Rep. Chip Roy, who is challenging Rep. Elise Stefanik for the conference chair, position told reporters as he entered the room where the vote is happening that “it’s critically important that we have a strong, united message” but called for “a better process” on how this election takes place.

House Republicans are expected to vote today to elevate Stefanik to the No. 3 leadership position of conference chair after ousting Rep. Liz Cheney from the role.

"We are in a strong position," Stefanik says ahead of today's vote 

From CNN's Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is seen as the favorite to become the Republican Party’s next conference chair told reporters yesterday that the candidate forum between her and Rep. Chip Roy for the position was “a great discussion.”

Asked how she made her pitch to her colleagues, Stefanik said, “I was focused on unifying the conference. Making sure that we have, every member, has an opportunity to shine, rank and file members, and how we win the majority in 2022.”

When pressed on how many votes she has, as she previously enlisted many of her colleagues to do a whip count for her on her behalf, Stefanik said, “we are in a strong position.”

“I know the vote count we have and I’m in a strong position going into tomorrow, so I’m excited about the unity from all corners of the conference” Stefanik added when pressed to give a specific number.

Asked about Roy’s last minute bid challenging her for the position, Stefanik told reporters, “I think anybody can run.”

“I’m not going to attack anyone for running. I think it’s healthy to have a debate and discussion” Stefanik added.

Asked how he contrasted himself with Stefanik, Roy said, “I think you can look at the policy issues and see a pretty clear distinction,” but pledged unity after the vote tomorrow. “We’re all gonna walk out tomorrow united against the Democratic Party that is literally destroying our country by the day.”

Roy said he did not want to get into his opposition to the electoral objection, when asked if he considered it an important distinction with Stefanik. 

“I’m not going to get into any of the specifics, all I’m going to do is just say that this is a good, strong, robust conversation among my colleagues including Elise.”

Stefanik said the lawmakers did not discuss President Trump or the 2020 election.

As vote nears on Cheney's replacement, Stefanik is in the conference room

From CNN's Clare Foran and Annie Grayer 
Rep. Elise Stefanik arrives on Capitol Hill on Friday, May 14.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Elise Stefanik arrives on Capitol Hill on Friday, May 14.

Rep. Elise Stefanik walked into the conference room where the election for conference chair will start at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET.

Stefanik walked in through a door far away from where reporters are allowed to stand. 

Stefanik, a high-profile Trump defender, faces a conservative challenger — GOP Rep. Chip Roy — but his candidacy is viewed as a long-shot, and she is widely anticipated to win.

The New York representative has the backing of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise and former President Donald Trump.

Trump reiterates support for Elise Stefanik despite challenge from Chip Roy

From CNN's Clare Foran
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Trump made clear Thursday that he planned to back New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s bid for the No. 3 House GOP leadership position, despite a challenge from Texas Rep. Chip Roy.

“Can’t imagine Republican House Members would go with Chip Roy – he has not done a great job, and will probably be successfully primaried in his own district,” Trump said in a statement, adding, “I support Elise, by far, over Chip!”

What we know: Stefanik, a 