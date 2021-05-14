Follow CNN Politics
House GOP conference chair vote

Covid-19 and vaccines

Live Updates

House GOP to vote for new conference chair after ousting Cheney

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:28 a.m. ET, May 14, 2021
1 min ago

"We are in a strong position," Stefanik says ahead of today's vote 

From CNN's Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer

Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is seen as the favorite to become the Republican Party’s next conference chair told reporters yesterday that the candidate forum between her and Rep. Chip Roy for the position was “a great discussion.”

Asked how she made her pitch to her colleagues, Stefanik said, “I was focused on unifying the conference. Making sure that we have, every member, has an opportunity to shine, rank and file members, and how we win the majority in 2022.”

When pressed on how many votes she has, as she previously enlisted many of her colleagues to do a whip count for her on her behalf, Stefanik said, “we are in a strong position.”

“I know the vote count we have and I'm in a strong position going into tomorrow, so I’m excited about the unity from all corners of the conference” Stefanik added when pressed to give a specific number.

Asked about Roy’s last minute bid challenging her for the position, Stefanik told reporters, “I think anybody can run.”

“I'm not going to attack anyone for running. I think it's healthy to have a debate and discussion” Stefanik added.

Asked how he contrasted himself with Stefanik, Roy said, “I think you can look at the policy issues and see a pretty clear distinction,” but pledged unity after the vote tomorrow. “We're all gonna walk out tomorrow united against the Democratic Party that is literally destroying our country by the day.”

Roy said he did not want to get into his opposition to the electoral objection, when asked if he considered it an important distinction with Stefanik. 

“I'm not going to get into any of the specifics, all I'm going to do is just say that this is a good, strong, robust conversation among my colleagues including Elise.”

Stefanik said the lawmakers did not discuss President Trump or the 2020 election.

8 min ago

As vote nears on Cheney's replacement, Stefanik is in the conference room

From CNN's Clare Foran and Annie Grayer 

Rep. Elise Stefanik walked into the conference room where the election for conference chair will start at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET.

Stefanik walked in through a door far away from where reporters are allowed to stand. 

Stefanik, a high-profile Trump defender, faces a conservative challenger — GOP Rep. Chip Roy — but his candidacy is viewed as a long-shot, and she is widely anticipated to win.

The New York representative has the backing of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise and former President Donald Trump.

22 min ago

Trump reiterates support for Elise Stefanik despite challenge from Chip Roy

From CNN's Clare Foran

Former President Trump made clear Thursday that he planned to back New York Rep. Elise Stefanik's bid for the No. 3 House GOP leadership position, despite a challenge from Texas Rep. Chip Roy.

“Can’t imagine Republican House Members would go with Chip Roy – he has not done a great job, and will probably be successfully primaried in his own district,” Trump said in a statement, adding, “I support Elise, by far, over Chip!”

Roy, a member of the far-right and Trump-aligned House Freedom Caucus, sent a letter to colleagues earlier this week casting doubt on Stefanik's qualifications.

Roy, a member of the far-right and Trump-aligned House Freedom Caucus, sent a letter to colleagues earlier this week casting doubt on Stefanik's qualifications.

"I do believe that she should have an opponent," Roy said Thursday.

Roy said that while he has respect for Stefanik, his concern is the pace at which the vote to fill the post is happening.

"One of my biggest problems is that we're not taking the time to have this conversation," Roy said.

He argued that he thought it was "purposeful" to try to "jam" the vote through.

33 min ago

In letter to House Republicans, Stefanik outlined why she wants to fill the role of GOP conference chair

On the heels of Rep. Liz Cheney’s ousting from her leadership post Wednesday morning, Rep. Elise Stefanik was out with a letter to her colleagues outlining why she wants to fill the post.

“This week, I have had hundreds of productive and informative conversations with Members from all corners of our Conference. Today I humbly ask to earn your vote for House Republican Conference Chair to unify our message as a team and win the Majority in 2022,” Stefanik wrote.

Stefanik has been working the phones for days trying to convince members to back her and is the only candidate in the race, despite growing concerns from more conservative members of the caucus who have raised issues with her voting record.

Read the full letter:

READ: Rep. Elise Stefanik's letter to House Republicans on replacing Liz Cheney in leadership
34 min ago

House GOP set to elect new No. 3 in secret ballot vote today

From CNN's Manu Raju and Annie Grayer

The leadership election will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET for House Republicans to select their new No. 3, where Rep. Elise Stefanik is widely expected to prevail over challenger, Rep. Chip Roy, Republican sources said.

Roy told CNN on Thursday that he was planning to run against Stefanik.

What we know about the secret ballot vote: After some speeches, including nominating speeches, there will be a secret ballot election.

The closed meeting, GOP sources say, is expected to take about an hour.