Live Updates

House GOP picks Stefanik to replace Cheney as conference chair

Meg Wagner Veronica Rocha
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Updated 9:34 AM EDT, Fri May 14, 2021

What we're covering here

  • House Republicans voted to elevate Rep. Elise Stefanik to the No. 3 leadership position of conference chair after ousting Rep. Liz Cheney from the role over her opposition to former President Trump.
  • Stefanik, who has a more moderate voting record but is a staunch Trump supporter, beat conservative challenger Rep. Chip Roy.
  • Cheney voted to impeach Trump and has repeatedly slammed his baseless claims of election fraud.
Elise Stefanik's leadership rise stirs up GOP drama over identity politics
Rep. Chip Roy says he'll challenge Stefanik for Republican conference chair
Cheney ousted from leadership post. The other 9 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have also faced a backlash.
House GOP rebuffs Cheney's demands to call out Trump's election lies
Cheney on Trump: 'He's going to unravel the democracy to come back into power'
11 Posts

Stefanik elected as House GOP conference chair

From CNN's Clare Foran, Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Annie Grayer
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House Republicans just voted to elevate Rep. Elise Stefanik to the No. 3 leadership position of conference chair.

The final result was 134 votes for Stefanik and 46 for Rep. Chip Roy, according to multiple sources in the room. 

Earlier this week, Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from the conference chair role after she repeatedly called out former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.

House Republicans voting now for new conference chair

From CNN's Manu Raju, Daniella Diaz and Annie Grayer
From left, Representatives Chip Roy and Elise Stefanik.
Getty Images
From left, Representatives Chip Roy and Elise Stefanik.

Things are moving quickly in the leadership election and the vote for new House GOP conference chair is starting, according to a source in the room. 

Elise Stefanik, a high-profile Trump defender, faces a conservative challenger — GOP Rep. Chip Roy — but his candidacy is viewed as a long-shot and she is widely anticipated to win.

Reps. John Katko, Ashley Hinson and Mike Kelly all gave speeches for Stefanik, per a member in the room.

Rep. Ralph Norman addressed the GOP conference to second Rep. Ken Buck’s nomination for Roy as conference chair, per a member in the room.

Rep. Lauren Boebert also spoke to nominate Roy.

Representative who voted to impeach Trump will give nominating speech for Stefanik, source says

From CNN's Lauren Fox
Rep. John Katko speaks at a press conference on April 14.
Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
Rep. John Katko speaks at a press conference on April 14.

A source familiar tells CNN this morning that Rep. John Katko will give the nominating speech for Rep. Elise Stefanik 

Katko was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Trump and was an ally of Rep. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from the role of conference chair on Wednesday.

NOW: House Republicans meet behind closed doors to vote for Cheney replacement by secret ballot 

From CNN's Clare Foran

House Republicans are meeting now and are expected to vote to elevate Rep. Elise Stefanik to the No. 3 leadership position of conference chair after ousting Rep. Liz Cheney from the role.

Stefanik, a high-profile defender of former President Donald Trump, faces a conservative challenger — GOP Rep. Chip Roy — but his candidacy is viewed as a long-shot and she is widely anticipated to win. The New York congresswoman has the backing of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise and Trump.

How the process will unfold: After some speeches, including nominating speeches, there will be a secret ballot election.

The closed meeting, GOP sources say, is expected to take about an hour.

Stefanik's challenger Chip Roy calls for unity as he enters conference room for vote

From CNN's Annie Grayer 
Rep. Chip Roy, center, walks with reporters on Friday.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Rep. Chip Roy, center, walks with reporters on Friday.

Rep. Chip Roy, who is challenging Rep. Elise Stefanik for the conference chair, position told reporters as he entered the room where the vote is happening that “it’s critically important that we have a strong, united message” but called for “a better process” on how this election takes place.

House Republicans are expected to vote today to elevate Stefanik to the No. 3 leadership position of conference chair after ousting Rep. Liz Cheney from the role.

"We are in a strong position," Stefanik says ahead of today's vote 

From CNN's Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images