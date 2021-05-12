Follow CNN Politics
House Republicans to vote on Liz Cheney's leadership role

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:35 AM ET, Wed May 12, 2021
2 min ago

Here's why Republicans want to oust Cheney from her leadership role

Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New Yorker who is more moderate on policy as Republicans go but has solidified her bona fides by aiding and abetting former President Trump's conspiracy theories.

On the one hand, this makes complete sense. If the vast majority of the party is either pushing or willing to tolerate the false idea that the election was stolen from Trump, despite all the evidence to the contrary, their leaders should share those views.

McCarthy argues that members can have whatever views they want and their constituents will tolerate. But Cheney's leadership job requires her to unite the party against Democrats.

"Any member can take whatever position they believe in," McCarthy told Fox News over the weekend. "The voters vote on the individuals and they make that. What we're talking about is a position in leadership."

And the party leaders need to be united against Democrats, he said, arguing the other party has a socialist agenda for the country.

7 min ago

A look back at Liz Cheney's political career

From CNN's Christopher Hickey

Cheney talks to people at the Senior Citizens Center in Gillette, Wyoming, in February 2016. Earlier in the day, she announced that she was running for Congress. Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record/AP
Cheney talks to people at the Senior Citizens Center in Gillette, Wyoming, in February 2016. Earlier in the day, she announced that she was running for Congress. Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record/AP

The House Republican Conference is expected to vote Wednesday morning to replace Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney as GOP conference chair. It's a dramatic turnaround for the conservative congresswoman, who was elected to the position less than three years ago at the encouragement of Republican leadership.

Despite Cheney voting in line with former President Trump's agenda 92.9% of the time, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said he supports replacing her with New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. After the Jan. 6 insurrection, Cheney voted to impeach Trump while Stefanik voted against.

The events of the past few months stand in stark contrast to Cheney's decades-long career where she served the GOP in roles that ranged from the Department of State to guest hosting on Fox News.

Here's a timeline of key moments from Cheney's career:

15 min ago

Here's a reminder of what sparked the push to remove Cheney from her GOP leadership role

Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

Cheney heads to the House floor to cast a vote at the US Capitol in February 2021. Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Capitol insurrection. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Cheney heads to the House floor to cast a vote at the US Capitol in February 2021. Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Capitol insurrection. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The acts for which Rep. Liz Cheney is being threatened with removal from the Republican leadership are twofold.

First, she voted to impeach Trump. Along with nine other House Republicans, Cheney sided with Democrats and voted to impeach Trump earlier this year after he fomented the storming of the Capitol and rebellion against the Electoral College.

She said he, "summoned this mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack."

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney said.

But Cheney was the only member of the House GOP leadership to vote for impeachment.

This in itself was not enough to cost her the leadership position. In the shocked aftermath of the storming of the Capitol she maintained the support of House GOP leader, Kevin McCarthy, and easily survived an earlier secret ballot effort to oust her.

Then, she wouldn't be quiet about it. Rather than show penance for her vote, and unlike other GOP leaders in Congress, Cheney has refused to either buy into the false reality that the election was stolen from Trump or quietly tolerate it.

When Trump pushed it again this month, she called him out

"The 2020 presidential election was not stolen," Cheney tweeted in early May after Trump said it was. "Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system."

What's clear from this episode is that critical thinking — and criticism of Trump — will not be tolerated in the GOP.