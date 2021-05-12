House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New Yorker who is more moderate on policy as Republicans go but has solidified her bona fides by aiding and abetting former President Trump's conspiracy theories.
On the one hand, this makes complete sense. If the vast majority of the party is either pushing or willing to tolerate the false idea that the election was stolen from Trump, despite all the evidence to the contrary, their leaders should share those views.
McCarthy argues that members can have whatever views they want and their constituents will tolerate. But Cheney's leadership job requires her to unite the party against Democrats.
"Any member can take whatever position they believe in," McCarthy told Fox News over the weekend. "The voters vote on the individuals and they make that. What we're talking about is a position in leadership."
And the party leaders need to be united against Democrats, he said, arguing the other party has a socialist agenda for the country.