Liz Cheney ousted from GOP leadership role over Trump criticism

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:56 a.m. ET, May 12, 2021
3 min ago

Moments after vote to remove Cheney, Stefanik sends letter to GOP about replacing her

From CNN's Annie Grayer and Ryan Nobles

On the heels of Rep. Liz Cheney’s ousting from her leadership post, Rep. Elise Stefanik is already out with a letter to her colleagues outlining why she wants to fill the post. 

House Republicans, who ousted Cheney by voice vote behind closed doors on Capitol Hill, are expected to replace her with Stefanik.

“This week, I have had hundreds of productive and informative conversations with Members from all corners of our Conference. Today I humbly ask to earn your vote for House Republican Conference Chair to unify our message as a team and win the Majority in 2022,” Stefanik writes.

Stefanik has been working the phones for days trying to convince members to back her and is the only candidate in the race, despite growing concerns from more conservative members of the caucus who have raised issues with her voting record.

1 min ago

Trump reacts to Cheney's ousting and calls her a "horrible human being"

Former President Trump just released a statement on the ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney from House Republican leader, calling her a "bitter, horrible human being."

His full statement says:

"Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy. She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!"

Cheney was ousted for her vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and her continued criticism of him.

3 min ago

Key things to know about Rep. Elise Stefanik, Liz Cheney's possible replacement

From CNN's Clare Foran and Lauren Fox

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik now appears poised to become the next House Republican conference chair after the party united against Rep. Liz Cheney for calling out former President Trump's Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Cheney lost lost her post in the House Republican leadership this morning.

Stefanik's rise within the party and embrace of Trump in recent years represents an evolution that mirrors that of her party, which coalesced behind Trump and remains loyal to him even with the former President no longer in office and after he attempted to overturn the last presidential election and incited a deadly attack on the US Capitol.

In 2016, Stefanik backed Trump as the party's presidential nominee, but worked to portray herself as an independent voice for her district.

She aligned herself at the time with House Speaker Paul Ryan, another Republican leader who carefully tiptoed around Trump's more outlandish comments and spoke out occasionally when he believed the President crossed the line.

In those early years, Stefanik largely kept out of the Trump fray, focusing instead on work on the Armed Services and Intelligence committees, though she broke with Trump over some key priorities, including his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord and the 2017 GOP tax bill.

When House Democrats moved to impeach Trump for the first time in 2019, however, Stefanik emerged as one of the President's most outspoken defenders, earning Trump's praise in the process with the President calling her "a new Republican star."

Amid Trump's false claims over voter fraud and the 2020 election, Stefanik supported an objection during the Electoral College vote count in Congress held to certify President Joe Biden's win. She also signed on in support of an amicus brief backing a lawsuit from Texas to the Supreme Court that sought to overturn the results of the election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Now, Stefanik has Trump's backing to replace Cheney with the former President saying on Wednesday that she "is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair."

Read more about her career here.

7 min ago

Here are the next steps to replace Cheney

From CNN's Lauren Fox

In this November 2019 file photo, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., listens during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP

Two members of the House Freedom caucus tell CNN that the group will host a chat with Rep. Elise Stefanik at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Stefanik faces some headwinds among House Conservatives who argue this is moving too quickly. Members of the caucus have concerns Stefanik doesn’t actually support key GOP positions.

Famously, Stefanik voted against the tax bill, which was Trump’s signature legislative accomplishment.

10 min ago

"In the end, truth will prevail," former senator says as Cheney is ousted from leadership

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake said Liz Cheney was removed from her leadership position for "speaking the truth."

He added, "In the end, truth will prevail."

Some context: While he served in the Senate, Flake was one of the President’s most vocal Republican critics, despite being a staunch conservative who almost always voted with the GOP majority. Rather than running what was likely to be a losing reelection battle, Flake opted to retire.

Read the tweet:

15 min ago

Go There: House Republicans just ousted Liz Cheney from leadership post. What questions do you have?

Rep. Liz Cheney was voted out of her post in the House Republican leadership after rejecting President Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 presidential election.

CNN’s Jessica Dean is on Capitol Hill answering your questions. What questions do you have?

19 min ago

Cheney was booed in the room when she criticized Trump

From CNN's Annie Grayer

When Rep. Liz Cheney criticized former President Trump in her opening remarks this morning, she was booed, according to a member in the room.

Here's what Cheney said about Trump: 

“We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy. Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country.”
17 min ago

GOP representative defends Cheney after others vote to remove her: "Truth cannot co-exist with lies"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Rep. Adam Kinzinger questions witnesses during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing in Washington, DC on September 16, 2020.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger questions witnesses during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing in Washington, DC on September 16, 2020. Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

After Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted from her GOP leadership position, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he supported her.

"Liz has committed the only sin of being consistent and telling the truth. The truth is that the election was not stolen. 74 million voters were not disenfranchised — they were just outnumbered. And it's important for our party to take inventory of that and go out and win the next election instead of continuing the big lie," he said.

There was a voice vote, Kinzinger said, and “it was definitely not what I expected.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy "said we have to be unified and continue with this whole unity theme," according to Kinzinger. "Look, I'm all for unity. I'm all for unity and truth. Truth cannot co-exist with lies. Truth cannot co-exist with falsehoods. You cannot unify with that."
23 min ago

The vote was quick because members were eager to move on, representative says

From CNN's Manu Raju and Daniella Diaz

According to a source in the room the meeting was extremely brief.

Rep. Liz Cheney addressed the caucus, then Rep. Virginia Foxx offered the motion to have her removed as conference chair. After that, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke briefly and the voice vote was called. 

Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa tells CNN, the vote was quick because members were eager to move on past Cheney.  

“There were a few people who made their presence known,” Hinson said, referencing members who she said booed Cheney during her remarks. 

“We’re ready for a change and I think we accomplished that by approving that resolution today,” she added. 