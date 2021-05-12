Moments after vote to remove Cheney, Stefanik sends letter to GOP about replacing her
From CNN's Annie Grayer and Ryan Nobles
On the heels of Rep. Liz Cheney’s ousting from her leadership post, Rep. Elise Stefanik is already out with a letter to her colleagues outlining why she wants to fill the post.
House Republicans, who ousted Cheney by voice vote behind closed doors on Capitol Hill, are expected to replace her with Stefanik.
“This week, I have had hundreds of productive and informative conversations with Members from all corners of our Conference. Today I humbly ask to earn your vote for House Republican Conference Chair to unify our message as a team and win the Majority in 2022,” Stefanik writes.
Stefanik has been working the phones for days trying to convince members to back her and is the only candidate in the race, despite growing concerns from more conservative members of the caucus who have raised issues with her voting record.
1 min ago
Trump reacts to Cheney's ousting and calls her a "horrible human being"
Former President Trump just released a statement on the ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney from House Republican leader, calling her a "bitter, horrible human being."
His full statement says:
"Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy. She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history. I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!"
Cheney was ousted for her vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and her continued criticism of him.
3 min ago
Key things to know about Rep. Elise Stefanik, Liz Cheney's possible replacement
Stefanik's rise within the party and embrace of Trump in recent years represents an evolution that mirrors that of her party, which coalesced behind Trump and remains loyal to him even with the former President no longer in office and after he attempted to overturn the last presidential election and incited a deadly attack on the US Capitol.
In 2016, Stefanik backed Trump as the party's presidential nominee, but worked to portray herself as an independent voice for her district.
She aligned herself at the time with House Speaker Paul Ryan, another Republican leader who carefully tiptoed around Trump's more outlandish comments and spoke out occasionally when he believed the President crossed the line.
In those early years, Stefanik largely kept out of the Trump fray, focusing instead on work on the Armed Services and Intelligence committees, though she broke with Trump over some key priorities, including his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord and the 2017 GOP tax bill.
Amid Trump's false claims over voter fraud and the 2020 election, Stefanik supported an objection during the Electoral College vote count in Congress held to certify President Joe Biden's win. She also signed on in support of an amicus brief backing a lawsuit from Texas to the Supreme Court that sought to overturn the results of the election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.
Now, Stefanik has Trump's backing to replace Cheney with the former President saying on Wednesday that she "is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair."
Two members of the House Freedom caucus tell CNN that the group will host a chat with Rep. Elise Stefanik at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Stefanik faces some headwinds among House Conservatives who argue this is moving too quickly. Members of the caucus have concerns Stefanik doesn’t actually support key GOP positions.
Famously, Stefanik voted against the tax bill, which was Trump’s signature legislative accomplishment.
10 min ago
"In the end, truth will prevail," former senator says as Cheney is ousted from leadership
Former Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake said Liz Cheney was removed from her leadership position for "speaking the truth."
He added, "In the end, truth will prevail."
Some context: While he served in the Senate, Flake was one of the President’s most vocal Republican critics, despite being a staunch conservative who almost always voted with the GOP majority. Rather than running what was likely to be a losing reelection battle, Flake opted to retire.
Read the tweet:
15 min ago
Go There: House Republicans just ousted Liz Cheney from leadership post. What questions do you have?
Rep. Liz Cheney was voted out of her post in the House Republican leadership after rejecting President Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 presidential election.
CNN’s Jessica Dean is on Capitol Hill answering your questions. What questions do you have?
19 min ago
Cheney was booed in the room when she criticized Trump
From CNN's Annie Grayer
When Rep. Liz Cheney criticized former President Trump in her opening remarks this morning, she was booed, according to a member in the room.
Here's what Cheney said about Trump:
“We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy. Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country.”
17 min ago
GOP representative defends Cheney after others vote to remove her: "Truth cannot co-exist with lies"
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
After Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted from her GOP leadership position, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he supported her.
"Liz has committed the only sin of being consistent and telling the truth. The truth is that the election was not stolen. 74 million voters were not disenfranchised — they were just outnumbered. And it's important for our party to take inventory of that and go out and win the next election instead of continuing the big lie," he said.
There was a voice vote, Kinzinger said, and “it was definitely not what I expected.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy "said we have to be unified and continue with this whole unity theme," according to Kinzinger. "Look, I'm all for unity. I'm all for unity and truth. Truth cannot co-exist with lies. Truth cannot co-exist with falsehoods. You cannot unify with that."
23 min ago
The vote was quick because members were eager to move on, representative says
From CNN's Manu Raju and Daniella Diaz
According to a source in the room the meeting was extremely brief.
Rep. Liz Cheney addressed the caucus, then Rep. Virginia Foxx offered the motion to have her removed as conference chair. After that, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke briefly and the voice vote was called.
Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa tells CNN, the vote was quick because members were eager to move on past Cheney.
“There were a few people who made their presence known,” Hinson said, referencing members who she said booed Cheney during her remarks.
“We’re ready for a change and I think we accomplished that by approving that resolution today,” she added.