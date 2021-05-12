Rep. Liz Cheney was just removed from her position as House GOP conference chair.
There was no debate inside the room, according to members in the room.
A GOP member says Cheney lost by voice vote. “No major drama, anticlimactic, compared to last time."
6 min ago
Rep. Virginia Foxx has made the motion to recall Cheney
From CNN's Annie Grayer
According to a member in the room, Rep. Virginia Foxx is the GOP member who made the motion to recall Rep. Liz Cheney, thus formally beginning the process of removing her from the number three spot in the party.
1 min ago
Future of GOP uncertain as Cheney meeting begins
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz
As Republicans head into the meeting this morning, many say they are ready to move on from the Cheney drama and swiftly move in upcoming days to seat Rep. Elise Stefanik in her place.
Rep. Ashley Hinson told CNN that’s she’s fully supportive and leadership has made it clear Stefanik is their choice. But, there are some outliers.
Rep. Brian Mast said of Cheney this morning: “I think she’s been pretty arrogant”
He also said that Stefanik is not a shoe-in in his mind adding “I ask myself every day why Jim Jordan isn’t on our leadership team.”
CNN then asked Jordan if he wanted to be in leadership, he shook his head “no.”
But Mast argued there needs to be room to discuss who should fill Cheney’s shoes and he doesn’t want to rush that.
Heading into the meeting, it was unclear if there would be much discussion about who would replace Cheney this morning.
Rep. Chip Roy, a member of the Freedom Caucus who has voiced concerns about quickly installing Stefanik, said he might speak during the GOP conference and “we’ll see what unfolds” during the meeting.
“We’ll see what happens today,” he said while walking in.
Rep. Scott Perry also said he may speak in the meeting.
4 min ago
Read Cheney’s remarks to members this morning ahead of vote to oust her from leadership
From CNN's Manu Raju
A source familiar with her comments said Rep. Liz Cheney told members this morning at the top of the meeting:
"I am going to take a moment of personal privilege and then we will have the prayer and pledge.
I have tremendous affection and admiration for many of you in this room. I know we all came to Washington to do important work for the nation. History has chosen every single one of us. And history has put us here together at this moment of challenge for our country.
Our nation needs this Republican Party as a strong party based on truth so we can shape the future.
To do that, we must be true to our principles and to the constitution. We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy. Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country.
If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy.
But I promise you this, after today, I will be leading the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles, to defeating socialism, to defending our republic, to making the GOP worthy again of being the party of Lincoln.
Let us pray,
'Dear God, Fill us with a love of freedom and a reverence for all your gifts. Help us to understand the gravity of this moment. Help us to remember that democratic systems can fray and suddenly unravel. When they do, they are gone forever.
Help us to speak the truth and remember the words of John 8:32 – Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.
May our world see the power of faith. May our nation know the strength of selfless service. And may our enemies continue to taste the inescapable force of freedom.
In Jesus’s name we pray, Amen.'"
3 min ago
NOW: House GOP conference meets to vote on Cheney's leadership role. Here are key things to know.
From CNN's Alex Rogers
Rep. Liz Cheney is expected to lose her post in the House Republican leadership today after publicly rejecting for months former President Trump's lie that he won the 2020 presidential election.
The GOP conference is meeting right now. Any leadership vote is a secret ballot cast behind closed doors.
"We must speak the truth," Cheney said. "Our election was not stolen. And America has not failed."
Cheney defended her previous remarks as well as her conservative credentials amid criticism from Trump's allies in her conference who refused to accept the outcome of the election.
Despite her feud with Trump, House Republicans overwhelmingly voted in early February to keep Cheney as the No. 3 House Republican.
But a few weeks later, her renunciation of Trump drew a stark contrast with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who had traveled to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort after saying that Trump bore responsibility for the attack on the Capitol in January, and supporting Cheney in her leadership vote in February.
When asked by a reporter if Trump should speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, McCarthy said "yes," while Cheney said, "I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country."
Cheney has no intention of stepping aside as House Republican conference chair, two people familiar with the matter tell CNN. This means that if she's ousted, it will have to be done through a conference vote.
Here's how that could happen:
Leadership can singled-handedly call for a vote: McCarthy has the power to call for a quick vote that would effectively seek Cheney's removal from his leadership team. A vote to oust Cheney from her leadership job seems all but certain and could happen as soon as May 12, according to several senior Republican members and aides. It can be approved by a simple majority of the full House GOP Conference.
Alternatively, members can petition for a vote: If McCarthy doesn't call for a vote, another Republican could. But there are also special procedures in place to ultimately force another vote, which could take more time. One path requires 20% of the House GOP conference — 43 members — to submit a petition for a special meeting. They would then schedule that meeting within 10 "legislative" days, or days they're in session in the nation's capital.
At the special meeting, the members can then bring up a resolution to remove Cheney. If two-thirds of the conference — 142 members — want, they can immediately vote. Otherwise, the petition would be referred to a committee that can then either report the petition to the conference for a full vote or kill the resolution.
Any leadership vote is a secret ballot cast behind closed doors.
Cheney vows not to remain silent on Trump ahead of expected vote to remove her
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
Rep. Liz Cheney vowed Tuesday not to remain silent as former President Trump continues to spread lies that the election was stolen from him, arguing she had a constitutional duty to protect against a threat “America has never seen before” ahead of an expected vote to oust Cheney from House Republican leadership on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Republican struck a defiant tone on Tuesday evening ahead of the vote that is all but assured to end in her removal as Republican conference chair over her continued criticisms of Trump, warning that ignoring Trump’s lies embolden him and threaten democracy.
“We must speak the truth. Our election was not stolen. And America has not failed,” Cheney said.
“Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy. This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar,” Cheney said. “I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former President’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”
The House Republican conference is expected to vote to remove Cheney from her leadership role on Wednesday over her opposition to Trump. The vote comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy soured on Cheney in recent weeks while she was vocal in her criticisms of Trump for continuing to lie about the election.
McCarthy has backed Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to replace Cheney as conference chair, and she currently faces no opposition for the position.
Cheney argued on the floor that Trump’s lies about the election have misled millions of Americas, undermining the democratic process and threatening more violence beyond the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
“Today we face a threat America has never seen before,” Cheney said. “A former president, who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence.”
Cheney argued she is a conservative, in a swipe at Trump’s congressional allies who have been pushing for her ouster since her January vote to impeach Trump.
“I am a conservative Republican, and the most conservative of conservative principles is reverence for the rule of law,” she said. “The election is over. That is the rule of law. That is our constitutional process. Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution.”
When Cheney walked out to the House floor Tuesday, the Republican lawmakers cleared out. Republican Rep. Ken Buck was the only member watching Cheney speak in person.
CNN's Annie Grayer contributed to this report.
42 min ago
Biden will meet today with the top 4 GOP and Democratic leaders of the Senate and House
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
As tensions within the Republican Party continue to mount on Capitol Hill, President Biden will meet today with bipartisan leadership of the House and Senate: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Biden will approach his upcoming meeting with congressional leadership on both sides of the aisle by focusing on potential areas of consensus.
Asked what would be on the agenda for today's meeting, Psaki said, “There are a lot of ways to approach a meeting like this, as you know. And the way the President is thinking about it is that — you could spend the entire meeting talking about areas of disagreement. There’s no shortage of those. Or you could spend it seeking opportunity for common ground. And he is going to choose the latter”
“His hope is that this can be a discussion about where we can find common agreement, where there is an opportunity to work together moving forward. There has been a discussion about infrastructure, investing in infrastructure, the importance of modernizing infrastructure. There’s been different proposals out there,” she added.
Some areas of shared concern, Psaki said, are semiconductor chip shortages and workforce competitiveness.
“I know that we expect that members will come with different items on their agenda and the President just looks forward to having a constructive meeting because he knows that there are common values among Americans and that if we just spend all of our time competing and snipping at each other we can’t help address the challenges we’re all facing,” Psaki said.
She did not say whether the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would be brought up during Wednesday’s meeting with Congressional leadership, telling reporters, “I expect that once the meeting concludes we’ll give you a sense of what the topics are that ended up coming up in the meeting.”
Pressed on why it’s taken so long for Biden to meet with McCarthy and hold a meeting with Congressional leadership altogether, Psaki pointed to the President’s frequent engagement with other members of both political parties.
“He did talk to him around the joint address, but the President also knows from being in the Senate for 36 years you’re going to work with and have discussions with a range of members. Hence, we have the meeting on Thursday to do just that,” Psaki said, referring to a Thursday meeting with Republicans on infrastructure.