CNN's LGBTQ Town Hall
Kamala Harris releases LGBTQ proposal ahead of town hall
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris released a new proposal as part of her LGBTQ agenda ahead of tonight’s town hall.
Harris pledged to appoint more LGBTQ people to leadership roles in her administration, including her cabinet, as well as a chief advocate for LGBTQ Affairs in the White House, according to a campaign statement.
“When I’m president, change will start from the top,” Harris said in the statement. “We will lift people up through inclusion and put in place policies that create opportunity and ensure representation at the highest levels of government.”
Bernie Sanders won't be on stage tonight after heart attack last week
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won't appear at tonight's town hall focused on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues, after suffering a heart attack last week.
Sanders had originally accepted an invitation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation to appear at the event, but has canceled events related to his 2020 presidential campaign last week after a heart attack in Nevada.
His campaign told CNN that the senator will still participate at the Democratic primary debate on Oct. 15 in Westerville, Ohio.
This Supreme Court case will likely come up tonight
The US Supreme Court heard this week a trio of cases revolving around a federal statute, Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits job discrimination "because of sex."
After two hours of often-testy questioning on Tuesday, there was no clear majority to side with two gay men fired from their jobs, as a skydiving instructor and county child welfare services coordinator, and a transgender woman who lost her position as a funeral home director.
The only one in the five-justice conservative wing who expressed some interest aligning with the four liberals was Justice Neil Gorsuch. Yet while Gorsuch said it might be "close" that Title VII's text covers gay or transgender individuals, he worried about the "massive social upheaval" that could come from such a ruling.
Why this matters: Most significantly, this is the first LGBTQ dispute heard since the 2018 retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. The centrist-conservative took the lead to protect gay rights in hard-fought cases in 1996, 2003 and 2015. He was joined by justices to his left for a majority.
Here's a look at tonight's lineup
Democratic candidates will appear in back-to-back town halls throughout the evening from The Novo in Los Angeles.
How it works: Two candidates will appear back-to-back each hour throughout the evening and take questions from the audience and a CNN moderator.
Here's a look at tonight's schedule:
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- Businessman Tom Steyer
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Andrew Yang both declined HRCF's invitation, each citing scheduling conflicts. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders initially accepted an invitation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation to appear at the event, but canceled after suffering a heart attack last week.
Invitations to participate in the LGBTQ-focused town hall were extended to Democratic presidential hopefuls who meet the DNC's qualifications for the October 2019 primary debates. Candidates had to reach 2% in at least four national polls identified by the DNC to determine eligibility.
What we know about CNN's LGBTQ town hall
Nine Democratic presidential candidates will participate in a CNN town hall tonight focused on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues.
It will air live on CNN from 7:30 p.m. ET to midnight.
The event will take place the night before Oct. 11 — the 31st anniversary of National Coming Out Day.
The day was an idea sprung from the March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in 1987. The Human Rights Foundation, which is also hosting tonight's town hall, describes it as "a way of celebrating the power of coming out and promoting a safe world for LGBTQ individuals to live truthfully and openly."
An HRC spokesperson said the audience will be comprised of invited guests, LGBTQ stakeholders and members of civic organizations.
Who's participating: Former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Businessman Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.