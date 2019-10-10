CNN's LGBTQ Town Hall
Biden recalls his "absolutely comfortable" with same-sex marriage comments from 2012
Joe Biden has occasionally been on defense on the campaign trail about some of his early statements about LGBTQ issues, but he often notes that he stepped out even before then-President Barack Obama to say that he was “absolutely comfortable” with same-sex marriage in May 2012. His unexpected remarks caught some within the Obama administration off guard, because Obama had spoken about his evolution on the issue but had not yet gone that far.
The then-Vice President made his surprising comments during an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press": “I am absolutely comfortable with the fact that men marrying men, women marrying women and heterosexual men and women marrying one another are entitled to the same exact rights, all the civil rights, all the civil liberties.”
“You know that caused no consternation at all,” he said to laughter during Thursday’s Town Hall. “Barack knew my position,” he added. While serving in the administration, he said, “I was going to be a good boy… unless I was asked.”
Booker on lifting ban on gay men giving blood : "Absolutely yes"
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was asked Thursday if he would end the Food and Drug Administration’s ban on gay men giving blood if they have had sexual intercourse within the last year.
“Two words: Absolutely yes,” Booker said.
The Food and Drug Administration lifted its lifetime ban on accepting blood donations from men who have had sex with men in 2015, limiting the ban to only men who last had a sexual encounter with a man within 12 months.
He said the ban, which originated in the 1980s, at the height of the HIV and AIDS epidemic, is an outdated stigma, and that if he wins the Democratic 2020 nomination and is elected president, he would be “using my platform everyday to dispel ignorance.”
“I’m going to be using my platform everyday to tell the truth, to heal, to bring the truth forward,” Booker said.
Booker calls violence against LGBTQ community a "national emergency"
Cory Booker was asked to outline his plans to end the rising number of hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ community, particularly the alarming level of violence against transgender women of color.
Last year, the Human Rights Campaign tracked the murders of at least 26 transgender people. This year, that tally is already at 18.
Booker called the violence a “national emergency” and noted that he has proposed an “Office on Hate Crimes and White Supremacy,” but added that he would not stop there.
“Thirty percent of LGBTQ youth, 30%, have reported missing school in the last month because of fears for their physical safety. We live in a country where we still see regular, everyday violence and intimidation and bullying against Americans, because of who they are,” Booker said. “So, number one, I am going to appoint a secretary of education, first of all, that sees the dignity and the worth and the value of every one of our children, and I will have a department of education that takes the steps necessary to protect all children in America.”
Booker "proud" of Stanford op-ed on the evolution of his views on gay people
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said Thursday he was proud of a 1992 opinion piece where he, then a student at Stanford University, explained how he evolved from a hatred of gay people to acceptance of LGBTQ people.
Booker, in a piece titled “Pointing the finger at gays,” explained how he once was “disgusted by gays,” “hated gays” and “thought of two men kissing each other was about as appealing as a frontal lobotomy.” Booker went on to explain in the piece, however, how a gay counselor at Stanford “began to move me past tolerance.”
“Well, it didn’t take me long to realize that the root of my hatred did not lie with gays but with myself. It was my problem. A problem I dealt with by ceasing to tolerate gays and instead seeking to embrace them,” Booker wrote.
Booker explained on Thursday that he held his views about gay people, in part, because he grew up “as a young man in a toxic environment of football and the like.”
“As a campus activist, I wanted to try to push people to understand the absurdities of homophobia, and became a campus activist on those issues,” Booker recalled. “And so I wrote this article to challenge people about their homophobia and about their hatred and to say the euphemisms we use for hatred is just wrong.”
He added: “I will always be someone that tries to push the lines of comfort, often talking about my own experiences. And I am so proud of that column, and I am proud that this doesn’t start for me when I decided to get into politics and it started as a teenager that saw growing up in the ’80s, an environment that was hostile and physically dangerous to my peers and friends who my faith taught me to love no matter what.”
Booker says he would restore federal protections for transgender students if elected president
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said he would restore federal protections for transgender students in public schools that let them use bathrooms and facilities corresponding with their gender identity.
The Trump administration withdrew the Obama-era protections for transgender students in 2017.
"So first of all, point-blank, this is a real problem in America and I will, number one, change the Trump administration's guidance back to what the Obama administration's guidance was that schools should allow people to use the bathrooms that conforms with their gender identity, but we cannot stop there," Booker said.
"We must use our Department of Justice and the Department of Education's civil rights division to go after schools that are denying people equal rights and equal protections and that's the last point I want to make," he added.
Some background: In 2016, the Departments of Education and Justice issued joint guidance directing schools to let transgender students use facilities that correspond with their gender identity. The "Dear Colleague" letter, addressed to school districts and colleges that receive federal funding, was based on the Obama administration's interpretation of Title IX, the federal law that bans sex discrimination in schools, to include gender identity.
Kamala Harris releases LGBTQ proposal ahead of town hall
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris released a new proposal as part of her LGBTQ agenda ahead of tonight’s town hall.
Harris pledged to appoint more LGBTQ people to leadership roles in her administration, including her cabinet, as well as a chief advocate for LGBTQ Affairs in the White House, according to a campaign statement.
“When I’m president, change will start from the top,” Harris said in the statement. “We will lift people up through inclusion and put in place policies that create opportunity and ensure representation at the highest levels of government.”
Bernie Sanders won't be on stage tonight after heart attack last week
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won't appear at tonight's town hall focused on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues, after suffering a heart attack last week.
Sanders had originally accepted an invitation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation to appear at the event, but has canceled events related to his 2020 presidential campaign last week after a heart attack in Nevada.
His campaign told CNN that the senator will still participate at the Democratic primary debate on Oct. 15 in Westerville, Ohio.
This Supreme Court case will likely come up tonight
The US Supreme Court heard this week a trio of cases revolving around a federal statute, Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits job discrimination "because of sex."
After two hours of often-testy questioning on Tuesday, there was no clear majority to side with two gay men fired from their jobs, as a skydiving instructor and county child welfare services coordinator, and a transgender woman who lost her position as a funeral home director.
The only one in the five-justice conservative wing who expressed some interest aligning with the four liberals was Justice Neil Gorsuch. Yet while Gorsuch said it might be "close" that Title VII's text covers gay or transgender individuals, he worried about the "massive social upheaval" that could come from such a ruling.
Why this matters: Most significantly, this is the first LGBTQ dispute heard since the 2018 retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. The centrist-conservative took the lead to protect gay rights in hard-fought cases in 1996, 2003 and 2015. He was joined by justices to his left for a majority.
Here's a look at tonight's lineup
Democratic candidates will appear in back-to-back town halls throughout the evening from The Novo in Los Angeles.
How it works: Two candidates will appear back-to-back each hour throughout the evening and take questions from the audience and a CNN moderator.
Here's a look at tonight's schedule:
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- Businessman Tom Steyer
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Andrew Yang both declined HRCF's invitation, each citing scheduling conflicts. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders initially accepted an invitation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation to appear at the event, but canceled after suffering a heart attack last week.
Invitations to participate in the LGBTQ-focused town hall were extended to Democratic presidential hopefuls who meet the DNC's qualifications for the October 2019 primary debates. Candidates had to reach 2% in at least four national polls identified by the DNC to determine eligibility.