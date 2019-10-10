Biden has a moment of levity: "When I came out..."

Edward M. PioRoda/CNN

Joe Biden described his first public statement supporting same sex marriage in 2012 as when he “came out,” causing a stir in the audience in Los Angeles before the 2020 candidate caught himself and smiled.

“For example, when I came out and,” he said before realizing that he was using a term often used to describe when someone comes out as LGBTQ. “Came out -- when I publicly stated -- well.”

“That would be news,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper said with as Biden smiled.

Biden then walked across the stage and put his arm around Cooper, who is gay.

“I got something to tell you,” he said as the audience clapped.

“I kind of figured it out a while ago,” Cooper added.

The moment of levity came in the midst of Biden’s town hall appearance, where the former Vice President spoke out about the need to root out discrimination, homophobia and the impact that a country’s approach to gay people should have on American foreign policy.

Biden said in 2012 that he was “absolutely comfortable” with same-sex marriage, a comment that put him – at the time – ahead of then-President Barack Obama.