Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

US gymnasts testify before Congress about FBI's Nassar investigation

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:41 a.m. ET, September 15, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

The gymnasts testifying today have previously spoken out about abuse from Nassar

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

The gymnasts testifying today have all previously spoken publicly about being the victims of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar's abuse. Nassar, who also worked for Michigan State University, touched athletes inappropriately under the guise of performing medical treatments on them.

Simone Biles — a winner of seven Olympic medals, as well as several world and national championships — revealed this year that she was motivated to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics in part because it would force the sport to confront its shortcomings in protecting its athletes.

"I feel like if there weren't a remaining survivor in the sport, they would've just brushed it to the side," Biles told NBC's Hoda Kotb. "But since I'm still here, and I have quite a social media presence and platform, they have to do something."

Aly Raisman — who won Olympic medals in 2012 and 2016 — has also been vocal in criticizing how Nassar and others were allowed to get away with abusing gymnasts for so long, telling CNN's "New Day" in March:

"Monsters don't thrive for decades without the help of people."

Raisman, fellow Olympian McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols, who competed on the USA's 2015 world championship team, all made public statements in the court proceedings against Nassar.

Nichols reported Nassar to US Gymnastics in 2015, alleging that his inappropriate touching started when she was 15 and that he also sent her Facebook messages complimenting her looks.

They will now be speaking to the Senate as lawmakers pressure the Justice Department to take more steps to address the lapses in its Nassar investigation.

14 min ago

Report: Ahead of the hearing, FBI fires agent accused of failing to properly investigate Larry Nassar

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Michigan in November 2017.
Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Michigan in November 2017. Paul Sancya/AP

The FBI has fired an agent who is accused of failing to launch a proper investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The agent, Michael Langeman, lost his job last week, two people familiar with the matter told the Post. Langeman was a supervisory special agent in the FBI's Indianapolis office and had interviewed star gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her allegations of sexual abuse against Nassar.

According to the Post, Langeman is among the unnamed FBI officials described in a scathing report this summer from the Justice Department's inspector general. The report found the agents investigating allegations of sexual abuse by Nassar had violated the FBI's policies by making false statements and failing to properly document complaints by the accusers, resulting in a delay in the probe into the claims.

The revelation came the night before four US gymnastics stars — Maroney, Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman — are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing about the FBI's handling of the investigation. 

Read more here.

6 min ago

Simone Biles and other elite gymnasts will testify soon

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images
Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony at 10 a.m. ET from four US gymnastics during a hearing about the FBI's handling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Here's who is testifying in the hearing's first panel:

  • Simone Biles
  • McKayla Maroney
  • Maggie Nichols
  • Aly Raisman

Here's who is testifying in the hearing's second panel:

  • Inspector General Michael Horowitz
  • FBI Directory Chris Wray will appear before the committee.

Testimony from the elite gymnasts follows a scathing report this summer from the Justice Department's inspector general that found FBI officials investigating allegations of sexual abuse by Nassar had violated the agency's policies by making false statements and failing to properly document complaints by the accusers, resulting in a delay in the probe into the claims.

All four gymnasts have said publicly that they were abused by Nassar.

The Office of the Inspector General found that senior officials in the FBI Indianapolis Field Office had failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required, made numerous and fundamental errors when they did respond, and violated multiple FBI policies when undertaking their investigative activity.

The probe was opened in 2018 to see whether the FBI and its field offices had dragged their feet to respond to allegations of sexual assault made by gymnasts and the USA Gymnastics organization in 2015 and 2016.