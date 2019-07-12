A senior White House official said President Trump was stewing over Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s fate yesterday as he and aides worried about the steady stream of revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“There would just continue to be disclosures,” the official said. “There would be questions in this town and on the trail,” the official added noting how the Epstein-Acosta story was now fodder for the 2020 Democratic field.

“What did he know and when did he know it?” this official asked.

The official went on to emphasize that Acosta was not popular within the White House to begin with, given the grumblings over his perceived lack of enthusiasm for the President’s deregulatory agenda.

“Your well of support is not going to be deep if you’re not going to support the President’s agenda,” the official added.