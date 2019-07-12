Trump on the census: "Not only didn’t I back down, I backed up.”

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump continued to defend his decision to back away from the census citizenship question telling reporters Friday, “I think we will have it in the end where it is actually more accurate than the census.”

Trump was then asked if he was “backing down” Trump responded, “No, no. Not only didn’t I back down, I backed up.”

In response to a question on whether Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross “let down” the president, Trump responded simply: “No, no he didn’t.”

“I think we will have it in the end where it is actually more accurate than the Census,” Trump said. “Because we have information gathered through other means when you look at social security and other places, we have, including loan applications. We have information that’s probably more accurate than the information we would get from going in and asking someone are you a citizen, because a lot of people aren’t going to tell the truth.”

