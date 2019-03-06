JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen described the journey of immigrants to the US southern border as "perilous" and said young girls on the trip are "absolutely victims of violence and abused."

She also disclosed that so many young immigrants are sexually abused on the journey that immigration officials now give pregnancy tests to girls as young as 10.

"Very unfortunately, because of the increase in violence, at ICE, when we have families with children, we have to give every girl a pregnancy test over 10. This is not a safe journey," she said.

This is similar to how President Trump has described the trip: He has repeatedly claimed that one in three women are assaulted on the journey to the US southern border. Trump's assertion appears to be somewhat true — though there are reasons to be skeptical of the data it's based on.

Indeed, the trek to the US-Mexico border has been reported to be violent.

According to data from Doctors Without Borders, 68.3% of migrants and refugees "entering Mexico reported being victims of violence during their transit toward the United States," and nearly one-third of women said they'd been sexually abused. But this very violence is also why women have chosen to travel in caravans.

This data from Doctors Without Borders, however, is measuring a small group of migrant women and more data is needed to accurately assess the number of women that are assaulted, physically or sexually.

Fact check from CNN's Holmes Lybrand