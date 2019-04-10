Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Tuesday that her comments that former President Bill Clinton should have resigned amid the Monica Lewinsky scandal did not cost her the close relationship she had with Hillary Clinton.

Gillibrand told the New York Times in 2017 that Bill Clinton’s resignation would have been “the appropriate response.”

“I don’t think so,” Gillibrand said when asked whether the comment cost her the bond she has with Hillary Clinton, someone the US senator from New York counts as a mentor.

Gillibrand went on to say that she has talked to Hillary Clinton about her 2020 run and that the former secretary of state has given her advice.

“Secretary Clinton is still a role model for all of us,” Gillibrand said. “My views on her husband is very different. And I’ve said all I’m going to say about that.”

Gillibrand added: “She’s somebody who I still admire and look up to, and she’s given a lot to this country.”

Hillary Clinton wrote the forward on Gillibrand’s memoir and Gillibrand went on to write that the former secretary of state changed her life by inspiring her to run.

“My commitment to Hillary was personal,” Gillibrand wrote.