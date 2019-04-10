MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand is set to face voters' questions at a CNN town tall in Washington, D.C. tonight.

The event, moderated by CNN's Erin Burnett, starts at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on CNN or in the video player above.

Gillibrand, 52, is one of six women seeking the Democratic nomination and one of six senators running for president.

The New York Democrat launched an exploratory campaign in January, announcing it on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." She officially announced her candidacy in March.

Gillibrand campaigned as a child with her grandmother Dorthea Noonan, a longtime president of the Albany Democratic Women's Club. The New York Democrat called for former Sen. Al Franken to resign and has acknowledged her increasingly progressive stances on immigration and gun reform running counter to previous positions she held when running for the House (she served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2009, representing New York's Capital District).