Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand just heard from two members of the audience with health challenges who asked how she would negotiate the health care challenges Americans face. Does she support Medicare for All? Would she banish private health care companies? Here's what she said.

"I'm for Medicare for All, and I believe the best way to get there is let people buy in, and that's how we get to single payer over a very short transition, period," she said, laying out her support for the a key legislative priority that has pushed the Democratic party to the left both in Congress and the 2020 presidential primary.

She then added that "part of the corruption and greed in Washington" is traced directly to the "insurance industry as the middleman for health care."

"Because they don't necessarily care about which surgeries you need or which medicine you need or how many days in the hospitals you need," she added. "Ultimately they're for-profit companies, and they ever to care about their bottom line and their shareholders. I think that's the misalignment in health care today," she said.

And what for the private insurance companies?

"You have to see if they want to compete or not. I don't think they will... If the insurance industry wants to continue to participate to offer some kind of coverage for some kind of things, they'll have to compete for those customers. But if you let Americans choose basic medicare which is affordable, I don't see that most Americans wouldn't choose it," she explained.