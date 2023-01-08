Audio
Live Updates

Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker

By Allison Hoffman, Andrew Menezes and Chandelis Duster, CNN

Updated 9:18 AM ET, Sun January 8, 2023
3 min ago

How McCarthy's California constituents see the new speaker

From CNN's Kyung Lah

The young man smiling in the last Bakersfield High School student newspaper for the 1983 school year was captioned – “Most Likely to Succeed.”

That graduating student wasn’t then-senior Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican who on Saturday became the House speaker for the 118th US Congress, a powerful position that puts him second in line to the American presidency.

“I was most likely to succeed,” laughs Marshall Dillard, McCarthy’s classmate and friend. “I’m sure he’s surprised some of his teachers. You’d have never thought this if you saw Kevin in high school.”

The lighthearted teasing traces back to Dillard and McCarthy on the high school football field in Bakersfield, California. The team was and is still called “The Drillers,” a reference to the oil industry of the district. Bakersfield sits in the southern end of California’s Central Valley and is one of the largest cities in the state’s 20th Congressional District.

It’s the district McCarthy represents as one of the most powerful Republican lawmakers in the country. With House Republicans holding a slim majority in the 118th Congress, a group of GOP hard-liners prompted a messy and historic floor fight for control of the speaker’s gavel. After voting had spilled into a fifth day, McCarthy broke through by conceding to a series of demands that weakened the power of the speakership. But ultimately, he won the gavel.

This was the sort of well-worn political knuckle fight of the DC scene – but far from the region that raised a young Kevin McCarthy.

Here, he’s known as the son of a firefighter whose less-than-stellar grades would suggest a far less powerful career path. But like the working town that raised him, the lack of polish would impart lessons that follow McCarthy today and offer clues into his speakership.

36 min ago

The House has a speaker. Here's what comes next

From CNN's Clare Foran, Melanie Zanona and Sonnet Swire

A worker replaces a sign over McCarthy's office on Saturday.
A worker replaces a sign over McCarthy's office on Saturday. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Now that a House speaker has been selected following a days-long stalemate and members have finally been sworn in, the chamber can look toward picking back up business and organizing GOP-led committees.

Every new Congress must pass a new set of House rules, and doing so will be the top of the 118th Congress’ to-do list when the House reconvenes Monday.

With House Republicans’ majority, comes a newfound power to set the agenda — investigative and legislative.

Legislative agenda: House Republicans will be limited in their ability to pass bills through Congress with Democrats in control of the Senate and the White House — where the president can exercise veto power over legislation. Still, House Republicans will be able to push messaging bills that highlight their agenda.

In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with CNN ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy outlined his plans for power.

Those plans include:

  • Tackling inflation
  • Rising crime and border security
  • He also left the door open to launching eventual impeachment proceedings, which some of his members have already begun to call for

There will also be some must-pass policy issues — like funding the government — that will test the ability of Republicans and Democrats to work together.

36 min ago

Biden spoke with McCarthy Saturday afternoon

From CNN’s Sam Fossum

President Joe Biden spoke with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to congratulate him on winning the gavel in a call Saturday afternoon, according to the White House. 

The president also released a statement in the early hours of Saturday after McCarthy was elected House speaker in the 15th round of voting. 

“Jill and I congratulate Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House. As I said after the midterms, I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well. Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided it is time for that process to begin," Biden wrote in the statement. 

36 min ago

Key concessions and promises McCarthy and his allies made over the course of the negotiations

From CNN's Clare Foran, Manu Raju, Annie Grayer and Melanie Zanona

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivers a speech after he was elected on Saturday.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivers a speech after he was elected on Saturday. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images) 

In a major shift, Rep. Kevin McCarthy and his allies successfully flipped more than a dozen GOP votes into his column Friday afternoon – the first sign of serious momentum in support of his speaker bid after a series of failed votes over the course of multiple days.

Here is a list of key concessions and promises McCarthy and his allies have made over the course of the negotiations, based on CNN reporting:

  • Any member can call for a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair – this is significant because it would make it much easier than it is currently to trigger what is effectively a no confidence vote in the speaker. Conservatives pushed hard for this, while moderates are worried it will weaken McCarthy’s hand.
  • A McCarthy-aligned super PAC agreed to not play in open Republican primaries in safe seats
  • The House will hold votes on key conservative bills, including a balanced budget amendment, congressional term limits and border security
  • Efforts to raise the nation’s debt ceiling must be paired with spending cuts. This could become a major issue in the future when it is time to raise the debt limit to avoid a catastrophic default because Democrats in the Senate and the White House would likely oppose demands for spending cuts
  • Move 12 appropriations bills individually. Instead of passing separate bills to fund government operations, Congress frequently passes a massive year-end spending package known as an “omnibus” that rolls everything into one bill. Conservatives rail against this, arguing that it evades oversight and allows lawmakers to stick in extraneous pet projects.
  • More Freedom Caucus representation on committees, including the powerful House Rules Committee
  • Cap discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels, which would amount to lower levels for defense and domestic programs
  • Seventy-two hours to review bills before they come to floor
  • Give members the ability to offer more amendments on the House floor
  • Create an investigative committee to probe the “weaponization” of the federal government
  • Restore the Holman rule, which can be used to reduce the salary of government officials

36 min ago

It’s official: All 50 states have sent women to Congress

From CNN's Kaanita Iyer

Rep. Becca Balint, second from left, stands with newly-elected members of Congress for a class photo in November.
Rep. Becca Balint, second from left, stands with newly-elected members of Congress for a class photo in November. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

With Vermont Rep. Becca Balint being sworn into the House early Saturday, all 50 US states have now sent women to Congress. 

“I want all people to feel like they can have a place in government,” the Democrat told CNN in November, prior to winning an open-seat race for Vermont’s at-large district. “If my breaking these glass ceilings enables people to see themselves in those roles, that is really exciting to me.” 

Along with being Vermont’s first female member of Congress, Balint is also the first out LGBTQ person elected to Washington from the Green Mountain State. 

Vermont was left as the only state in the union never to have sent a woman to Congress after Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith was appointed to the Senate in 2018. But rather than attributing that unwelcome distinction to any anti-female bias, Garrison Nelson, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Vermont, told CNN last year, “It’s a case of longevity that has prevented women from getting opportunities to serve in the Congress.” 

“Vermont has a tradition of keeping people in office for extended periods of time … so the opportunities for running are relatively slim,” Nelson said.

The state’s at-large House seat became vacant after Democratic incumbent Peter Welch — who was first elected in 2006 — decided on an ultimately successful Senate run to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, who was himself first elected in 1974. 

Balint has joined the House Progressive Caucus, where she will serve as vice chair for new members. She previously told CNN that her congressional priorities will include taking action to address the housing crisis and finding more resources for mental health, especially in her home state. But “first and foremost” on her list, she said, is “the health of our democracy.”

Both Democrats and Republicans made strides in diversifying their congressional ranks in the November midterm elections, with several historic milestones reached and a record number of women elected.

 