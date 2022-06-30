Supreme Court curbs EPA’s ability to fight climate change
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
The Supreme Court curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants, a major defeat for the Biden administration's attempts to slash emissions at a moment when scientists are sounding alarms about the accelerating pace of global warming.
In addition, the court cut back the agency's authority in general invoking the so-called "major questions" doctrine — a ruling that will impact the federal government's authority to regulate in other areas of climate policy, as well as regulation of the internet and worker safety.
The ruling was 6-3. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion for the conservative majority, with the three liberal justices dissenting.
The decision is one of the most consequential cases for climate change and clean air in decades.
23 min ago
Here are the two big remaining cases the Supreme Court is expected to rule on today
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Although the Supreme Court issued the two most important opinions of the term last week, upending near 50-year-old precedent on abortion and expanding gun rights for the first time in a decade, this blockbuster term is not over.
Still to be decided are two cases, here's a look at what remains:
Immigration: Remain in Mexico
The justices are considering whether the Biden administration can terminate a Trump-era border policy known as "Remain in Mexico." Lower courts have so far blocked Biden from ending the policy.
Under the unprecedented program launched in 2019, the Department of Homeland Security can send certain-non Mexican citizens who entered the United States back to Mexico — instead of detaining them or releasing them into the United States — while their immigration proceedings play out.
Critics call the policy inhumane and say it exposes asylum seekers with credible claims to dangerous and squalid conditions. The case raises questions not only regarding immigration law, but also a president's control over policy and his diplomatic relationships with neighboring countries.
Climate Change: EPA authority to regulate emissions from power plants
The justices will decide a case concerning the EPA's authority to regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants, in a dispute that could harm the Biden administration's attempts to slash emissions. It comes at a moment when scientists are sounding alarms about the accelerating pace of global warming.
The court's decision to step in and hear the case concerned environmentalists because there is no rule currently in place. A lower court wiped away a Trump-era rule in 2021 and the Biden administration's EPA is currently working on a new rule.
But the fact that there were enough votes to take up the issue now, struck some as an aggressive grant, signaling the court wants to limit the scope of the EPA's authority even before a new rule is on the books.
27 min ago
Justice Breyer told White House that Judge Jackson is ready to "take the prescribed oaths"
In a letter to President Joe Biden, Breyer said it had been his "great honor" to participate as a judge in the "effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law."
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will take the oaths on Thursday to begin her service as the 116th member of the court. Breyer said Wednesday that Jackson is prepared to “take the prescribed oaths."
On his last full day as a sitting justice, Breyer attended a private conference session with his colleagues Wednesday. The justices reviewed a list of pending petitions, some tied to cases in which they had recently ruled, some related to new issues.
Following tradition, Breyer will keep an office at the court, though he will move into smaller chambers
The fact that the court will issue final opinions and orders on the same day reflects a more expedited timeline than past terms. It suggests that the justices — who have been subject to death threats since the release of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade are eager for the momentous and divisive term to end as soon as possible.
There are two big cases awaiting resolution concerning the environment and immigration.
Jackson, Breyer's replacement, was confirmed by the Senate in April by a vote of 53-47, with three Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor. Though her addition to the bench doesn't change the ideological balance of the court, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the highest court in the nation.
35 min ago
Biden indicates he supports filibuster carve out for abortion and privacy rights
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Biden indicated Thursday that he supports an exception to the 60-vote threshold needed to advance legislation in the Senate to codify abortion and privacy rights following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade.
“I believe we have to codify Roe v Wade into law. And the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that. And if the filibuster gets in the way, it's like voting rights, it should be, we provide an exception for this. The exception – the required exception of the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision,” Biden told reporters at a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Thursday.
Pressed moments later to clarify that he was opening to changing filibuster rules for those issues, Biden said, “Right to privacy, not just abortion rights, but yes, abortion rights.”
Codifying Roe v. Wade requires 60 votes in the Senate, which it does not currently have, unless the filibuster rules are changed to require a simple majority. Key moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have expressed opposition to changing filibuster rules. Manchin, however, is open to codifying Roe v. Wade legislatively.
Biden also said he would be meeting with governors Friday to receive their feedback and would have “announcements to make then.”
“The first and foremost thing we should do is make it clear how outrageous this decision was and how much it impacts not just on a woman's right to choose, which is a critical, critical piece, but on privacy generally, on privacy generally. And so I'm going to be talking to the governors as to what actions they think I should be taking, as well. But the most important thing to be clear about: we have to change, I believe we have to codify Roe v Wade in the law,” he said.
More context: There has been no indication those two senators, Manchin and Sinema, have or will change their positions.
But Biden’s call does dovetail with the White House efforts to ramp up the urgency in advance of the midterm elections – and it comes as national Democrats have increasingly raised concerns that the Biden administration is not doing enough to address – and fight – the Supreme Court decision.
Despite flagging poll numbers and poor prospects in holding onto the Democratic majority in the House, the White House sees a path to gaining Senate seats to increase their narrow majority.
Holding their current seats and adding at least two new Democratic senators could, in theory, create the pathway to securing the votes for a Senate rules change.
19 min ago
Biden calls Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade "outrageous behavior"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Biden disputed characterizations that America is going backward amid a new low approval rating, inflation, and other domestic issues. Asked how he reconciles those problems to the world leaders he’s met with this week during the NATO summit, Biden pushed back, but conceded the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade was “destabilizing" and called the court's actions "outrageous behavior."
“They do not think that. You haven't found one person, one world leader to say America's going backwards. America is better positioned to lead the world than we ever have been. We have the strongest economy in the world. Our inflation rates are lower than other nations in the world. The one thing that has been destabilizing is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court the United States in overruling, not only Roe v. Wade, but essentially challenging the right to privacy,” he said at a news conference Thursday in Madrid.
Biden continued to lambast the court’s decision.
“We've been a leader in the world in terms of personal rights and privacy rights. And it is a mistake, in my view, for the Supreme Court to do what it did,” he said, later calling on Congress to codify the landmark women’s reproductive rights ruling.
34 min ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in today. These are the oaths she'll be taking.
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in today at noon at the Supreme Court.
She will receive the required two oaths.
First, Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the Constitutional Oath, and then Justice Stephen Breyer will administer the second, Judicial Oath, in a ceremony in the West Conference Room before a small gathering of Jackson’s family.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on the court’s website. A more formal ceremony will take place at a later date.