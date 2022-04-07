Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC on March 21. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The Senate is set to hold a key vote Thursday to advance President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, toward a final confirmation vote.

Thursday's procedural vote to limit debate and break a filibuster requires only a simple majority threshold and is expected to succeed. It is expected to take place around 11 a.m. ET.

A final confirmation vote, which also requires only a simple majority to succeed, is expected to take place in the afternoon, at around 1:45 p.m. ET.

Jackson is on track to be confirmed and will make history in the process as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Her confirmation will not change the ideological balance of the court, but will represent a major victory for Democrats and a way for the President to deliver on a significant campaign promise.

All 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus are unified behind the nomination and three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have announced support as well.

