Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman confirmed to Supreme Court
By Maureen Chowdhury, Ji Min Lee, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN
Updated 3:05 p.m. ET, April 7, 2022
11 min ago
Jackson won't be sworn in until Justice Stephen Breyer retires
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
The Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman Supreme Court justice.
But Jackson won't be on the bench quite yet: She will not be sworn in until after Justice Stephen Breyer retires.
In his letter to President Biden in January, Breyer said his retirement will be effective at the end of the current Supreme Court term, assuming that his successor is confirmed. The term is expected to end sometime late June or early July.
37 min ago
Biden and Jackson watched the Senate vote from the White House
President Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watched the Senate vote on her confirmation to the Supreme Court from the Roosevelt Room in the White House, marking a historic moment as she became the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Jackson will not be sworn in immediately. She will be sworn in after Justice Stephen Breyer retires sometime in the summer.
22 min ago
Harris not masked inside Senate chamber after having close contact with aide who tested positive for Covid
From CNN's MJ Lee
Vice President Kamala Harris was not masked inside the Senate chamber as she presided over the vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court — notable given that the vice president’s communications director, Jamal Simmons, tested positive for Covid yesterday and Harris was identified as having been a close contact of Simmons.
In revealing Simmons’ positive Covid test and Harris’ close contact with him, the vice president’s office said yesterday that Harris would “follow CDC guidance for those that have been in close contact with a positive individual.”
It separately pointed CNN to specific CDC guidance that Harris would follow, which in part says the person should “wear a well-fitting mask while around other people for 10 days from the date of last close contact.”
Inside the Senate chamber, Harris had been approached numerous times by various senators. At times, she could be seen putting her hand up, as though to request the senator to not approach too close.
29 min ago
Biden, Harris and Judge Jackson will deliver remarks on Friday
From CNN's Sam Fossum
President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will deliver remarks at 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday on the South Lawn, according to updated guidance from the White House.
The tally was 53 to 47 with Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining with Democrats to vote in favor of Jackson.
32 min ago
These are the 3 GOP senators who voted for Jackson
From CNN's Sam Woodward
A unified Senate Democratic caucus and three Republican senators voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court.
Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, broke party lines and voted in favor of Jackson.
Collins announced her support of Jackson in a statement late last month, saying she "possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve" on the bench.
Romney tweeted on Monday his intention to confirm Jackson: "While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity."
Murkowski said in a statement on Monday that her support "rests on [her] rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees."
Last year, three Republican senators, including both Collins and Murkowski, voted to confirm Jackson to fill an appellate court seat. The third vote came from Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina—a highly critical opponent of Jackson's confirmation despite being a supporter prior to her hearings.
Following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer at the end of the Supreme Court term, Jackson will make history as the first Black woman to be sworn in on the court in its 233-year history.
42 min ago
JUST IN: Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed by Senate as first Black woman on Supreme Court
From CNN's Clare Foran, Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett
The Senate just confirmed President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in a historic vote that paves the way for her to become the first Black woman to serve on the highest court in the nation.
The final confirmation vote required only a simple majority.
The tally was 53 to 47 with Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining with Democrats to vote in favor of Jackson. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the historic vote.
Harris, who is the first Black woman to serve as vice president, presided over the Senate during the historic vote in her capacity as president of the Senate.
After the gavel struck down, Democratic senators could be seen clapping and giving a standing ovation.
Jackson’s confirmation won’t change the ideological balance of the court.
But the confirmation marks a significant historic milestone for the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary. It also represents a victory for Democrats, that they can tout as bipartisan, and a way for the President to deliver on a campaign promise at a time when the US faces a number of challenges at home and abroad, including soaring inflation and the crisis in Ukraine.
50 min ago
GOP Sen. Rand Paul is the only senator who hasn't voted
From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has 53 votes for her confirmation, but the Senate chamber is still waiting for GOP Sen. Rand Paul to arrive before gaveling.
Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, is the only senator who has not voted.
Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma voted from the GOP cloakroom because they weren't wearing ties as is required by Senate rules on the floor.
Graham was in a quarter zip and a blazer. He turned his thumb down and receded back into the cloakroom.
1 hr 1 min ago
Schumer: Today is "a joyous day and an inspiring day"
Ahead of the final confirmation vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the historic nature of the vote and the impact it will have on the country.
"This is a wonderful day, a joyous day and an inspiring day, for the Senate, for the Supreme Court and for the United States of America," Schumer said ahead of the vote.
"Today we are here to vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the 116th justice of the United States Supreme Court," Schumer said.
"Now a few days ago, I spoke with a group of eighth graders from Chautauqua, New York. Many of them were students of color. It was amazing when I mentioned that this week we were confirming the judge. You could see them light up. The unmistakable look in their eyes, one day each young lady thought to herself, 'I can do it too,'" he said.
1 hr 7 min ago
NOW: Final vote underway to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court
From CNN's Clare Foran, Ted Barrett and Ali Zaslav
The Senate is now holding the final vote to confirm President Biden's nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.Vice President Kamala Harris is presiding over the Senate during the vote.
Jackson is on track to be confirmed and is set to make history in the process as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Her confirmation will not change the ideological balance of the court, but will represent a major victory for Democrats and a way for the President to deliver on a significant campaign promise.
All 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus are unified behind the nomination and three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have announced support as well.