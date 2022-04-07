Jackson won't be sworn in until Justice Stephen Breyer retires

Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney. (Getty Images)

A unified Senate Democratic caucus and three Republican senators voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court.

Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, broke party lines and voted in favor of Jackson.

Collins announced her support of Jackson in a statement late last month, saying she "possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve" on the bench.

Romney tweeted on Monday his intention to confirm Jackson: "While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity."

Murkowski said in a statement on Monday that her support "rests on [her] rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees."

Last year, three Republican senators, including both Collins and Murkowski, voted to confirm Jackson to fill an appellate court seat. The third vote came from Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina—a highly critical opponent of Jackson's confirmation despite being a supporter prior to her hearings.

Following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer at the end of the Supreme Court term, Jackson will make history as the first Black woman to be sworn in on the court in its 233-year history.