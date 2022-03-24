Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Russia invades Ukraine

live news

Live

SCOTUS confirmation hearing

Live Updates

Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing: Day 4

By Tierney Sneed, Dan Berman and Clare Foran, CNN

Updated 9:02 a.m. ET, March 24, 2022
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Here are a few key moments from yesterday's confirmation hearing

It's the final day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings today.

In case you missed yesterday's hearing, here were some of the key moments:

On her “empathy” shown on the bench: Jackson explained the way she spoke to defendants as a trial judge during sentencing, as she faced Republicans who had raised concerns about the “empathy” she has shown on the bench.

“My attempts to communicate directly with defendants is about public safety, because most of the people who are incarcerated — via the federal system and even via the state system — will come out, will be a part of our communities again,” Jackson said in response to a question from Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina. “And so it is to our entire benefit, as Congress has recognized, to ensure that people who come out stop committing crimes."

On being the “the first generation” to benefit from the civil rights movement: The judge recounted the childhood of parents, who attended segregated middle and high schools in Florida, and how her upbringing was like "night and day" to theirs.

"I do consider myself, having been born in 1970, to be the first generation to benefit from the civil rights movement, from the legacy of all of the work of so many people that went into changing the laws in this country so that people like me, could have an opportunity to be sitting here before you today," she said.

On recusing herself from a lawsuit against Harvard over its affirmative action policies: Jackson told Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz that if confirmed to the Supreme Court, she plans to recuse from a lawsuit against Harvard over its affirmative action policies the justices are hearing next term.

"That is my plan, senator," Jackson said. Jackson is on the school's board of overseers.

Pushing back against GOP focusing on a “small subset” of her sentences: Jackson had a sharp response to a question from GOP Sen. Josh Hawley asking her if she regretted the three-month sentence she issued in a child porn case where prosecutors were seeking two years.

"Senator, what I regret is that in a hearing about my qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court, we've spent a lot of time focusing on this small subset of my sentences," Jackson said.

Booker defends Jackson: Democratic Sen. Cory Booker defended Jackson and slammed his GOP Senate colleagues for their treatment of the judge during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

At one point during his remarks, Booker became emotional, speaking to the historic nature of Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Jackson could be seen wiping away tears as Booker spoke about how powerful this moment was for the country in that she would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and then spoke of African Americans before her that have made history. 

"You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American," he said.

Booker added, "You are my harbinger of hope. This country's getting better and better and better. And when that final vote happens, and you ascend onto the highest court in the land, I'm going to rejoice. And I'm going to tell you right now, the greatest country in the world, the United States of America, will be better because of you."

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Jackson's Supreme Court nomination on Monday, April 4.

58 min ago

New polling finds most Americans say it's important for the Supreme Court to look like the country as a whole

From CNN's Ariel Edwards-Levy

Most Americans think it's important that the demographics of the Supreme Court resemble the country as a whole, new polling finds. And a majority believe Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Court holds potential historical significance.

In a new Monmouth University survey, 69% of Americans say it's at least somewhat important for the Supreme Court to look like the racial, ethnic and gender composition of the country as a whole, with 46% saying it's very important. Majorities of women (54%), Black Americans (78%) and Democrats (80%) consider such representation to be very important. That aligns with a Pew Research poll released last week, in which about two-thirds of Americans said that having a Black woman on the Supreme Court would be at least somewhat historically important, with 43% calling it very or extremely important.

The surveys were taken following President Joe Biden's nomination of Jackson to the Supreme Court, but before the start of her confirmation hearings on Monday. The polls find that Americans start off with largely positive or uncertain feelings about her nomination — not unusual for a potential Supreme Court Justice. Across four — Monmouth's, Pew's and surveys from Quinnipiac University and Gallup — an average of 52% thought Jackson should be confirmed by the Senate, with only about 23% saying she should not be, and the remaining one-quarter that they weren't sure.

"For too long, our government, our courts haven't looked like America," Biden said in announcing Jackson as his nominee. "I believe it's time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications, and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level."

A modest 53% majority of Americans approve of Biden's decision to make his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman a primary factor in his choice of nominee, Monmouth finds, with 41% disapproving. Just 19% say they expect having a Black woman on the Supreme Court will have a real impact on how cases are decided, while 46% expect it to have only a limited impact, and 31% expect no impact at all.

Read more about the polling here.

58 min ago

Jackson's Senate hearings wrap today. Here's what happens next in the Supreme Court confirmation process.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings will wrap up today with testimonies from outside witnesses.

Once the public hearings end, there will be a committee vote on whether to advance the nomination, and then there will be a final Senate floor vote.

At the end of Wednesday's hearing, Durbin announced that the committee will convene Monday to consider the nomination. That Monday meeting, however, will likely not include a committee vote. That is because Republicans can ask to hold the vote over until the next meeting.

A source told CNN that the next Judiciary meeting to consider Jackson's nomination will be Monday, April 4. That's when there will be a committee vote, which would advance the nomination to the Senate floor.

Senate Democrats are hoping to move swiftly to a confirmation vote by the full Senate once the hearings have concluded. They can confirm Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court without Republican support if every member of their caucus votes in favor, which appears on track to happen, and Vice President Kamala Harris breaks a tie. It is not yet clear if Jackson will win any Republican votes.

When the Senate voted to confirm her last year to fill a vacancy on a powerful DC-based appellate court, three Republican senators voted with Democrats in favor: GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

But Graham told CNN it's "fair to say" he sees red flags with her nomination in an interview after his first round of questioning the nominee, saying her answers on defending Guantanamo Bay detainees "just doesn't make sense to me."

How long does it take to confirm a Supreme Court justice? The confirmation process timeline varies. For instance, with the 2020 election bearing down and the likelihood they would lose control of the Senate, Republicans pushed through Amy Coney Barrett's nomination in lightning speed — less than a month. Before that, the last nomination to proceed to confirmation in less than two months was Ruth Bader Ginsburg's back in 1993. These things usually take months.

Read more about the Supreme Court confirmation process here.

CNN's Zachary B. Wolf, Clare Foran and Alex Rogers contributed reporting to this post.