Judiciary Committee to vote on Jackson nomination on April 4

Sen. Cory Booker, speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker defended Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and slammed his GOP Senate colleagues for their treatment of Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

At one point during his remarks, Booker became emotional, speaking to the historic nature of Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Jackson could be seen wiping away tears as Booker spoke about how powerful this moment was for the country in that she would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and then spoke of African Americans before her that have made history.

"You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American," he said.

Booker added, "You are my harbinger of hope. This country's getting better and better and better. And when that final vote happens, and you ascend onto the highest court in the land, I'm going to rejoice. And I'm going to tell you right now, the greatest country in the world, the United States of America, will be better because of you."

The committee took a 10 minute break after Booker concluded his remarks and Judge Jackson’s parents could be seen going up to hug the New Jersey Democrat.

Earlier, Booker praised Jackson's "extraordinary" demeanor in handling the questioning by certain senators with "grit and grace."

Booker called out GOP Sen. Josh Hawley specifically for his focus on a handful of child pornography cases Jackson handled.

"For now I want to discuss, discuss the claim by Sen. Josh Hawley that Judge Jackson is appallingly soft on child pornography offenders. This is the kicker here, the allegations appear meritless to the point of demagoguery. I got letters from leaders of victims rights groups, survivors of assault. All saying sort of the same thing with the National Review. Feel proud about yourself you brought together right and left in this, in this, in this calling out of people that will sit up here and try to pull out from cases and try to put themselves in a position where they're the defenders of our children, to a person who has children, to a person whose family goes out in streets and defends children. I mean, this is a new, new low," Booker said.

Booker then mentioned how this specific line of attacks was not brought up last year when Jackson was confirmed to serve on the US Court of Appeals.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wipes tears from her eyes while listening to Sen. Cory Booker speak during her confirmation hearing on March 23. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"This is a new, new low and what's especially surprising about this is it didn't happen last year. You were put on a court that I'm told is considered like the second most powerful court in our land. And you were passed with bipartisan support. Nobody brought it up then. Did they not do their homework? Were they lax, did they make a mistake? I wonder as they ask you the question, do you regret? I wonder if they regret that? That they didn't bring that out? No. Why? Because it was an allegation that is meritless to the point of demagoguery."

"You are, I don't mean this in any way because I thought if anybody called me average I would, I would be upset but you are a mainstream judge. Your sentencing, I've looked at the data, falls in the mainstream on everything from child sexual assault to all the other issues that people are trying to bring up," Booker noted.

CNN's Manu Raju and Ariane De Vogue contributed to this report.