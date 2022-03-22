Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked during the hearing about journalists and the importance of freedom of the press and the protection of the First Amendment. She said that freedom of the press "is about the dissemination of information, which is necessary for a democratic form of government."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, noted that the Supreme Court ruled unanimously for the press in the landmark case, New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, holding that when "newspapers report on public officials, they're only liable for untrue statements that are published with knowledge or reckless disregard for whether the statement was false." Klobuchar asked Jackson if she agrees that those principles are just as relevant today as they were when the Supreme Court first decided that case in 1964.

"New York Times v. Sullivan is the continuing binding precedent of the Supreme Court, and it does state the principles that the court has determined are undergirding the first amendment right to free press," Jackson responded.

In a follow-up question, Klobuchar asked Jackson how she would approach a case that sought to limit or overturn the central holding Times v. Sullivan.

"Any time the court is asked to revisit a precedent, there are criteria that the court uses to decide whether or not to overrule a precedent," Jackson said.

She said that the Supreme Court "should maintain its precedents for the law" but if the court is asked to revisit a precedent, its criteria are "whether the precedent is wrong and, in fact, egregiously wrong, the court has said, whether there's been reliance on that precedent, whether the — there are other cases that are similar to the precedent or that relied on the precedent that have now shifted so that the precedent is no longer on firm footing."

"Sometimes the Supreme Court will issue a ruling and determine later that it's not actually doing what the court intended, and whether or not there are new facts or new understanding of the facts," Jackson noted.

