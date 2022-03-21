Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin: "You, Judge Jackson, can be the first"

(Sarah Silbiger for CNN)

Several women-led groups held a rally in front of the Supreme Court on Monday to bolster support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ahead of her Senate confirmation hearings.

The National Women’s Law Center Action Fund, She Will Rise, Black Women’s Roundtable and other organizations hosted the rally, pushing for the Senate to confirm Jackson – who would be the first Black woman on the high court. “Every day, KBJ,” “Confirm her today,” and “1, 2, 3, 4 confirm her” were among the many chants heard at the rally attended by dozens.

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, told the crowd Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is “personal.”

“This is a moment that is historic but also filled with so much possibility for all of us,” she said.

(Sarah Silbiger for CNN)

Jackson’s nomination has inspired many who long for representation on the court in its 233-year history as Black women continue to shatter glass ceilings in the political sphere.

Sophia Fouzi, age 10 and daughter of She Will Rise founder Kimberly Tignor, told CNN, “It inspires me and a bunch of girls and women.”

Founded in August 2020, She Will Rise advocated hard for the first Black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court. The organization will continue to focus on urging for Black women to be in judicial pipelines throughout the US.

“When I’m older I’d like to think bigger than the Supreme Court. I would like to be the first African American female President,” Fouzi told CNN.

(Sarah Silbiger for CNN)

Black women traveled from all over the country to support Jackson’s confirmations including from as far as Vermont.

“We have so many amazing people of color and women of color who want to step into spaces and places of decision making and we are needing to be here to support and honor the work of Judge Jackson,” said former Vermont State Rep. Kiah Morris, executive director of the progressive activist group Rights & Democracy.

Counter protestors were in attendance as well, beating a drum and chanting, “Women deserve better. Abortion hurts women.”