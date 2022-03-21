Jackson: I take "my duty to be independent very seriously"

At least two GOP senators invoked another notable Black jurist during their opening statements Monday, using left-wing resistance to Janice Rogers Brown in 2003 to make the case that potential opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson isn't about race.

In 2003, Brown, who was then a California state Supreme Court judge, was nominated by then-President George W. Bush to a Washington-based US appellate court long regarded as a steppingstone to the Supreme Court. But Democrats, including then-Sen. Joe Biden, stalled her nomination for nearly two years and effectively ensured she was shunned in 2005 when Bush had a chance to fill two seats on the high court.

“As to the historic nature of your appointment, I understand. But when I get lectured about this from my Democratic colleagues, I remember Janice Rogers Brown, an African American woman, that was filibustered by the same people praising you,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said during the hearing that “we will see Democrats in the media suggest that any senator that is skeptical of your nomination, that questions you vigorously or that dares to vote against you must somehow harbor racial animus.”

“If that were the standard, I would note we are sitting on a committee where multiple members of this committee — the senior Democrats in the committee — happily filibustered Judge Janice Rogers Brown,” he added.

When Brown was confirmed, CNN reported that her opponents were particularly critical of her views on corporate liability and abortion rights. Then-Democratic Minority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois called her "one of President Bush's most ideological and extreme judicial nominees.” Durbin is now the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Brown’s nomination to the DC Circuit was also opposed by a litany of leading civil rights groups, including the NAACP.

“We would like to urge you in the strongest possible terms to vote against this nomination, which represents a regressive step in the historic struggle for civil and equal rights,” Hilary Shelton, the then-president of the NAACP’s Washington bureau, wrote to the committee in 2003.