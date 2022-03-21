Your guide to this week's Supreme Court confirmation hearings — and what happens next

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Last month, President Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, fulfilling his promise to pick a Black woman.

Today, Brown Jackson will face the Senate Judiciary Committee to begin her first of four days of hearings on her nomination.

What happens this week: The 22 members of the committee, which is chaired by Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin, will have the opportunity to question Jackson about her record and stance on key issues. Lawmakers will also hear from a panel of witnesses. See who is on the committee here.

Usually Supreme Court candidates are judges — and Jackson sits on the federal appellate court in Washington, DC — but there's no requirement in the Constitution that the person be a judge or even a lawyer. That's just the recent custom. Read more about Jackson's personal history and legal record from CNN's Ariane de Vogue.

What happens next: Once the public hearings wrap, then there's a committee vote. And then there's a Senate floor vote.

How long does it take to confirm a Supreme Court justice? The confirmation process timeline varies. For instance, with the 2020 election bearing down and the likelihood they would lose control of the Senate, Republicans pushed through Amy Coney Barrett's nomination in lightning speed — less than a month. Before that, the last nomination to proceed to confirmation in less than two months was Ruth Bader Ginsburg's back in 1993. These things usually take months.

How many votes does it take to confirm a new Supreme Court justice? It takes 51 votes in the Senate — a simple majority.

Why not 60 votes? Republicans are adamant about maintaining a 60-vote threshold for legislation. But they actually nuked the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees during the Trump administration, so confirmation takes only a simple majority.

Vice President Kamala Harris can break a 50-50 tie, which is a real possibility in these partisan times. There are 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two independents who usually vote with Democrats. It's a split chamber.

Will any Republicans vote for Biden's nominee? Overwhelming support for nominees, regardless of their political views, used to be routine. Breyer is seen as a liberal justice but he was confirmed 87-9. That kind of bipartisanship has not been seen in recent years.

None of President Donald Trump's nominees received more than 54 votes. Keep an eye on the more moderate Republicans, like Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Will all Democrats vote for Biden's nominee? West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has shown himself to be perfectly willing to buck the party line. Democrats will also need to consider other potential wild cards in the Senate.

What will the top issues be? Voting rights is sure to be a key issue as Democrats make that one of their top priorities heading into the 2022 midterm elections and after a raft of decisions by the current court.

Abortion has previously been a key issue during nomination battles. The current court seems poised to either overturn or drastically scale back Roe v. Wade.

The list goes on.

Read more about the Supreme Court confirmation process here.