Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Senate committee to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination

By Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya, Aditi Sangal and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 9:11 a.m. ET, April 4, 2022
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Manchin has said he will vote in favor of Jackson — a move that all but guarantees she will be confirmed

From CNN's Clare Foran

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced last month that he plans to vote for President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, a move that all but guarantees she will be confirmed.

In a statement outlining his decision, Manchin said, "I met with Judge Jackson and evaluated her qualifications to be a Supreme Court Justice. After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court."

Why this matters: Manchin's announcement is notable since he is a closely-watched moderate Democrat and key swing vote in the Senate. His decision to vote "yes" helps solidify the vote math for Senate Democrats to confirm the nominee.

Senate Democrats can confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court without Republican support if every member of their caucus votes in favor, which appears on track to happen, and Vice President Kamala Harris breaks a tie.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed in a floor speech to bring the nomination to the Senate floor "in short order" once the Senate Judiciary Committee advances the nomination. The Judiciary Committee is expected to vote today on the nomination.

Jackson appeared before the committee for high-profile confirmation hearings last month, which featured intense questioning by Senate Republicans.

So far, no Democrats have publicly signaled they would vote against the nominee, even as Republicans have worked to unleash potentially politically damaging attacks such as accusations that Jackson is soft on crime, a charge the nominee and many Democrats have pushed back on.

While Republicans have attacked the nominee's record this week, Democrats have praised her credentials and experience, describing her as exceptionally qualified. Democrats have also consistently emphasized the historic nature of Jackson's nomination. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

16 min ago

Jackson faced back-to-back confirmation hearings last month. Here's a reminder of what happened.

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Four days of confirmation hearings on March 21-24 gave America the fullest picture yet of the judge who will likely become the first Black female justice of the US Supreme Court.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson spent three days in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee — two of them marathon sessions of questioning — where she described herself as an impartial and transparent jurist, while taking a calm but forceful tone to push back at GOP claims about her record. The dueling themes that Democrats and Republicans wanted to present about her nomination were punched up in a final day of testimony from outside witnesses.

Democrats are as eager as ever to confirm the DC federal appellate judge, as they decried the aggressive tactics employed by a handful of Republican members of the committee.

While she may pick up a few Republican votes, several GOP senators have sought to paint her as a soft on crime, "activist" judge, as they've used her hearings to showcase their messaging themes against Democrats heading into November's midterms.

Even with the GOP theatrics, the reality that her confirmation won't meaningfully change the conservative lean of the Supreme Court was still evident — particularly as Republican committee members launched attacks not just on Jackson, but on Supreme Court precedents protecting abortion rights, same-sex marriage and other landmark rulings.

Read more about her hearings here:

Key takeaways from the four days of confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson
RELATED

Key takeaways from the four days of confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson

17 min ago

These are the 22 senators on the Judiciary Committee who will vote on whether to advance Jackson's nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee, a 22-member panel divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans, is slated to vote today on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination before a vote moves to the full 100-member Senate.

Here's who is on the panel:

Democrats:

  • Committee Chair: Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
  • Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont
  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California
  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
  • Sen. Christopher Coons of Delaware
  • Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
  • Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
  • Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
  • Sen. Alex Padilla of California
  • Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia

Republicans:

  • Ranking member: Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa
  • Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
  • Sen. John Cornyn of Texas
  • Sen. Mike Lee of Utah
  • Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas
  • Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska
  • Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri
  • Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas
  • Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana
  • Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina
  • Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

Jackson has already been confirmed by the Senate three times for prior roles.

When the Senate voted to confirm Jackson last year to fill a vacancy on a powerful DC-based appellate court, three Republican senators voted with Democrats in favor: Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.