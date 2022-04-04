West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced last month that he plans to vote for President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, a move that all but guarantees she will be confirmed.

In a statement outlining his decision, Manchin said, "I met with Judge Jackson and evaluated her qualifications to be a Supreme Court Justice. After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court."

Why this matters: Manchin's announcement is notable since he is a closely-watched moderate Democrat and key swing vote in the Senate. His decision to vote "yes" helps solidify the vote math for Senate Democrats to confirm the nominee.

Senate Democrats can confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court without Republican support if every member of their caucus votes in favor, which appears on track to happen, and Vice President Kamala Harris breaks a tie.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed in a floor speech to bring the nomination to the Senate floor "in short order" once the Senate Judiciary Committee advances the nomination. The Judiciary Committee is expected to vote today on the nomination.

Jackson appeared before the committee for high-profile confirmation hearings last month, which featured intense questioning by Senate Republicans.

So far, no Democrats have publicly signaled they would vote against the nominee, even as Republicans have worked to unleash potentially politically damaging attacks such as accusations that Jackson is soft on crime, a charge the nominee and many Democrats have pushed back on.

While Republicans have attacked the nominee's record this week, Democrats have praised her credentials and experience, describing her as exceptionally qualified. Democrats have also consistently emphasized the historic nature of Jackson's nomination. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.