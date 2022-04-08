Here's who is invited to today's White House event
From CNN's Sam Fossum
Those invited to this afternoon's event at the White House include Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's family, current and former Supreme Court justices, Cabinet members and lawmakers.
From the White House:
"Invited to today’s commemoration of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic and bipartisan Senate confirmation are Judge Jackson’s family, all current and former Justices of the Supreme Court, members of the Cabinet, all U.S. Senators who voted to confirm Judge Jackson, members of House Democratic Leadership, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, the chairs of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee, Democratic members of Congress from Florida, and key stakeholders including labor leaders, Tribal leaders, and advocacy groups."
Covid-19 pandemic looms over celebratory White House event
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
As President Biden is set to celebrate the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court, the Covid-19 pandemic will loom over the White House event.
The event comes days after two members of Biden's Cabinet — Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo — announced they tested positive for Covid-19.
Several high-profile Washington figures, including lawmakers and other White House and administration staffers, also tested positive after attending the annual Gridiron dinner, an event that brings together some of the city's most prominent journalists, including from CNN, and the government officials they cover.
Last year, a White House event where former President Trump announced his choice to nominate then-Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court was ultimately labeled by public health experts as a coronavirus superspreader event. At least a dozen people who were at the Rose Garden event — including Trump — confirmed they had contracted Covid-19 shortly after their attendance. Vaccinations for Covid-19 were not yet available and would be authorized months later.
At the time, the tightly packed ceremony where public health guidance was flouted and many went maskless and social distancing went largely unobserved underscored the Trump White House's mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis. Trump had suggested in conversations with advisers that masked and socially distanced events would project weakness against the pandemic and could contradict his claims the outbreak was "rounding the corner."
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield on Friday told CNN's John Berman that the country is in a "very different place" in the pandemic than it was when Trump hosted the White House event for Barrett.
"Certainly we have seen an increase in cases. We know that the BA.2 variant is very transmissible. We are taking many, many precautions. We take precautions to ensure that the President is protected," Bedingfield said.
She continued, "But I do think it is important to note that, you know, it is possible he will test positive for Covid at some point. And we're in a very different place than we were for example when they held that event for Justice Barrett. Which is to say we have vaccines, we have treatments. The President is vaccinated and double boosted, and so protected from severe Covid."
The President on Wednesday interacted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has since tested positive for Covid-19. The two were seen next to each other at a bill signing event. The White House has said Biden was not considered a close contact of Pelosi.
The White House also said the President tested negative Wednesday night as part of regularly scheduled testing and that Biden will continue to be tested regularly.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has shifted its guidance on various parts of the pandemic response a few times throughout the last two years, currently says that in general people do not need to wear masks when they are outdoors. The CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact with other people.
Analysis: These 5 justices will likely be the face of the Supreme Court in the upcoming decades
From CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic
The succession of Ketanji Brown Jackson, age 51, for Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, will add a shot of youthfulness to the Supreme Court and may present an opportunity for a reset at an institution whose reputation has slipped.
Five of the nine justices will be under 65, four of them of Generation X. They will be the face of the court in the upcoming decades.
For the immediate future, the addition of Jackson could prompt the court to reassess its response to diminishing public confidence. It has experienced a sharp drop in opinion polls. And the justices' lack of transparency on recent procedural and ethical issues has accelerated criticism.
Chief Justice John Roberts has made clear his concerns about the integrity of the bench. He may believe — and be able to persuade his colleagues — that with a new justice in place, it is time to try to shore up public confidence, perhaps by formally adopting an ethics code.
A new junior justice, even one who is making history as the first Black woman on the court, would have limited impact within the marble walls. But, as Roberts has observed, a new justice can cause the rest to rethink old patterns.
"I think it can cause you to take a fresh look at how things are decided," he told C-SPAN in 2009, in a rare expansive on-the-record interview. "The new member is going to have a particular view about how issues should be addressed that may be very different from what we've been following for some time."
He was speaking about the substance of cases, but such a theory could hold for other practices at a life-tenured, black-robed institution that often seems behind the times.
Jackson is 32 years younger than Breyer and of a different generation, which would naturally affect the dynamic around the justices' private conference table. The 51-year-old Jackson will join fellow Gen X-ers Amy Coney Barrett, 50, Neil Gorsuch, 54, and Brett Kavanaugh, 57. Elena Kagan, at 61, is the only other justice under age 65.
Roberts and Sonia Sotomayor are 67, Samuel Alito is 72 and Clarence Thomas is 73.
The 3 Republicans that voted to confirm Judge Jackson
From CNN's Clare Foran, Ted Barrett and Ali Zaslav
Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joined Democrats to vote in favor of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court.
In announcing that they would support the nomination, Murkowski and Collins both expressed concern over what they described as the politicization of the Supreme Court confirmation process.
Murkowski said that she rejects "the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year" in her statement.
Collins said in her statement, "No matter where you fall on the ideological spectrum, anyone who has watched several of the last Supreme Court confirmation hearings would reach the conclusion that the process is broken."
"It used to be common for Senators to give the President, regardless of political party, considerable deference in the choice of a nominee," Collins said.
The Maine Republican said that approach "instilled confidence in the independence and the integrity of the judiciary and helped keep the Court above the political fray," adding, "this is the approach that I plan to continue to use for Supreme Court nominations because it runs counter to the disturbing trend of politicizing the judicial nomination process."
Sen. Booker describes what the scene was like inside the Senate as Jackson was confirmed
Speaking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Thursday evening, Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, described what the scene was like inside the chamber when the Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
"I mean, the energy in that room and the overwhelming emotion was just laid evident. I talked to staff, people who work the floor in the Senate and that have been there, you know, some of them decades, they said they've never seen a confirmation vote like that, where you could feel the electricity, the anticipation and when that final vote came, I just was overwhelmed," Booker said.
"And it is almost like you could witness the arc of the moral universe bending a little bit more towards justice in our country and a long pathway of struggle to be a more perfect union, really be advanced," the senator continued.
At one point during the hearings last month, the judge became visibly emotional and could be seen wiping away tears as Booker talked about her path to the nomination and the obstacles she has had to overcome.
"My parents grew up in a time in this country in which Black children and White children were not allowed to go to school together," Jackson told Booker after the senator asked what values her parents had impressed upon her. "They taught me hard work. They taught me perseverance. They taught me that anything is possible in this great country."
CNN's Clare Foran, Ted Barrett and Ali Zaslav contributed reporting to this post.
Jackson will stay on US court of appeals until she's sworn in as a Supreme Court justice this summer
From CNN's Betsy Klein, Phil Mattingly, Ariane De Vogue
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed by the Senate to be the next Supreme Court Justice on Thursday, will remain in her current position on the US Court of Appeals until she is sworn in this summer following Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement, the White House says.
"Judge Jackson will remain on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit until she is sworn in as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court following Justice Breyer’s formal retirement at the end of the Court’s current term. That will take place at the end of June or the beginning of July. Judge Jackson will continue to recuse from all cases on the D.C. Circuit as she has since the President nominated her," a White House official tells CNN.
Jackson will appear alongside President Biden at an event today at the White House.
After Breyer retires, Jackson will take two oaths and eventually have an investiture ceremony, which generally entails having the chief justice administer the Constitutional Oath privately to the new justice in the justices’ conference room, the commission is presented and read aloud in the courtroom and the chief justice administers the Judicial Oath in the courtroom, according to the Supreme Court's website.
How Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation vote unfolded in the Senate yesterday
From CNN's Clare Foran, Ted Barrett and Ali Zaslav
The Senate confirmed President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday in a historic vote that paves the way for her to become the first Black woman to serve on the highest court in the nation.
The tally was 53-47, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining Democrats to vote in favor.
Jackson will be sworn in after Justice Stephen Breyer retires sometime this summer.
The confirmation represents a significant victory for Democrats, which they can tout as bipartisan, and a way for the President to deliver on a campaign promise at a time when the US faces a number of challenges at home and abroad, including soaring inflation and the crisis in Ukraine. Democrats broke out into loud applause and cheers when the vote was gaveled.
Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to serve as vice president, presided over the chamber during the historic vote in her capacity as president of the Senate.
Senate Democrats and the White House have continually highlighted the historic nature of the nomination.
Ahead of the final vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the moment a "joyous, momentous, groundbreaking day."
Schumer went on to say, "In the 233-year history of the Supreme Court, never, never has a Black woman held the title of Justice. Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first and I believe the first of more to come."
Biden had said during his 2020 presidential campaign that he was committed to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court if elected.
At one point during her Senate confirmation hearings, Jackson became visibly emotional and could be seen wiping away tears as Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who is one of only three Black senators, talked about her path to the nomination and the obstacles she has had to overcome.
"My parents grew up in a time in this country in which Black children and White children were not allowed to go to school together," Jackson told Booker after the senator asked what values her parents had impressed upon her. "They taught me hard work. They taught me perseverance. They taught me that anything is possible in this great country."