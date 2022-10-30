Abrams and Kemp face off in Georgia governor’s debate

Live Updates

The vaunted rematch isn't that close

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

Georgia hosts one of the most pivotal Senate races this year between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Four years ago, the gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp was decided by fewer than 2 points. 

That might make you think that this year’s rematch between Abrams and Kemp would be very close too. So far, this simply has not been the case in the polling data. 

The polls consistently have put Kemp ahead of Abrams by a little more than 5 points on average and, importantly, above the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff in December. This means Kemp is favored to win outright in November. 

While Abrams has become a Democratic star nationally, polling has generally shown her net favorability rating (favorable minus unfavorable) under water in Georgia. 

Of course, Abrams faced an uphill climb from the start. It’s tough to beat an incumbent whose approval rating is above 50%, as Kemp’s is. 

Here are some key takeaways from the first Georgia governor's debate

From CNN's Gregory Krieg
When Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams take the stage Sunday, it will mark the candidates’ second debate in the run-up to Election Day.

The pair sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in the election’s first debate earlier this month. Here are four key takeaways from that event:

  • Kemp invoked Biden: Kemp took every opportunity to connect Abrams to President Joe Biden, who, despite winning the state in 2020, is a deeply unpopular figure in Georgia now. Abrams, unlike so many other Democrats running this year, has not sought to distance herself from the President.
  • Contraception ban comments: Kemp was questioned about remarks he made – taped without his knowledge – in which he expressed some openness to a push to ban contraceptive drugs like Plan B. Asked if he would pursue such legislation if reelected, Kemp said, “No, I would not” and that “it’s not my desire to” push further abortion restrictions.
  • The non-concession concession speech: Abrams was pressed on the speech she gave effectively – but not with the precise language – conceding the 2018 election to Kemp. She pledged to again accept the results of the election but renewed her accusations that Kemp has made it harder for people to cast ballots. Abrams has said the speech was a symbolic point about Kemp, as the state’s top elections official at the time, suppressing the vote.
  • Kemp hammered Abrams on police: At one point, Kemp asked Abrams to name all the sheriffs who had endorsed her campaign. The answer, of course, was that most law enforcement groups in the state are behind the Republican. Abrams said the race called for a nuanced discussion of public safety and racial violence. Kemp kept the message simple: “I support safety and justice.”

A consequential Senate race is also taking place in Georgia

From CNN's Simone Pathe, Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg

Georgia is considered one of Republicans’ best chances to pick up a seat in the US Senate, as Democrats try to hold on to the slimmest of voting majorities in the chamber.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is running for his first full six-year term against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, the college football icon anointed by former President Donald Trump.

Republicans have focused on tying Warnock closely to his party – specifically for supporting measures in Washington that they claim exacerbated inflation. That’s a strategy you’re likely to see Gov. Brian Kemp use against his challenger Stacey Abrams again in this evening’s debate.

Walker has also positioned himself as an ally to law enforcement, while portraying Warnock as soft on crime.

Democrats are hoping enough Georgians won’t see voting for Walker as an option – even if they do back Kemp. They have amped up their attacks on Walker’s domestic violence allegations, claims that he paid former partners to terminate pregnancies and unflattering headlines about his business record.

Warnock has stressed abortion rights and Medicaid expansion as key issues on which he offers a different vision for Georgia from Walker.

