Abrams and Kemp face off in Georgia governor’s debate

Georgia hosts one of the most pivotal Senate races this year between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Four years ago, the gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp was decided by fewer than 2 points.

That might make you think that this year’s rematch between Abrams and Kemp would be very close too. So far, this simply has not been the case in the polling data.

The polls consistently have put Kemp ahead of Abrams by a little more than 5 points on average and, importantly, above the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff in December. This means Kemp is favored to win outright in November.

While Abrams has become a Democratic star nationally, polling has generally shown her net favorability rating (favorable minus unfavorable) under water in Georgia.

Of course, Abrams faced an uphill climb from the start. It’s tough to beat an incumbent whose approval rating is above 50%, as Kemp’s is.