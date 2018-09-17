A woman accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct more than 30 years ago came forward publicly Sunday, detailing her allegations about the Supreme Court nominee in an interview with The Washington Post.

The paper said Christine Blasey Ford, a professor in California, reached out to the Post in July as Kavanaugh's name appeared on short lists to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, but she opted not to speak with the Post on the record for weeks.

The Post said California professor Christine Blasey Ford originally contacted her representative in the House, California Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo, whose office sent her letter to Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein.

A person familiar with Ford's story said that at around the time she sent Eshoo the letter, Ford discussed with friends how she might go public with her story. Over the past few months, Ford has felt pressure on a personal level to share her story and has grappled with the idea, which partly prompted the letter, the source said.

Then, as her private outreach to California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein became public over the past week, she decided to go ahead and speak out herself, Sunday's report said.