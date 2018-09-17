Here's how the FBI investigated Anita Hill's sexual harassment allegations against Clarence Thomas 

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says the FBI should investigate the incident before senators hold a hearing on the allegations.

In a letter addressed to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and obtained by CNN last night, Christine Blasey Ford's attorneys argue that "a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions."

So what happens now? Ford's decision raises the political stakes for Republicans however they choose to respond.

Early signs are that the GOP will press on and try to get Kavanaugh confirmed, effectively bypassing Ford's demands for an investigation by arguing that they offered her the opportunity to testify and she did not take the chance to have her case heard.

But a quick confirmation vote could expose the GOP to claims it is not willing to initiate a fair process to honor a woman's accusations against a powerful man. Republicans could decide to permit an investigation — but that path would delay Kavanaugh's confirmation, possibly for weeks, and leave open the possibility that it could be stalled completely.