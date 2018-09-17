Supreme Court nominee faces sexual assault allegationBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Sophie Tatum, CNN
President Trump: Kavanaugh is under assault
President Trump just tweeted that his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is "assault by radical left wing politicians."
Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault, and his confirmation hearing has been delayed as the Senate works to possibly hear testimony from his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.
Here's the tweet:
Trump followed up with a second tweet saying Ford or her parents would have "immediately filed charges" if the attack, which happened in high school, "was as bad as she says."
These are the key concerns Ford and her legal team have raised
From CNN's Manu Raju and Phil Mattingly
Christine Blasey Ford opened the possibility she would testify before Congress about her accusation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
An email her lawyers sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee said Ford "would be prepared to testify next week" if the senators offer her "terms that are fair and which ensure her safety."
Ford's attorneys and Senate Judiciary Committee aides held a conference call later Thursday, which a source told CNN lasted an hour.
These are the key points Ford's team raised:
- Ford’s safety is a top concern.
- They are opposed to using outside counsel to handle the questions.
- They don’t want Ford and Kavanaugh in the room at the same time.
- They want Kavanaugh to testify first.
- As for the hearing date, Ford’s team proposed Thursday.
New details on call with committee and Ford's lawyers
From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Manu Raju
The biggest concerns raised by Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer in a conference call with the Judiciary Committee were safety, the Monday hearing date, and the use of outside counsel or lawyer, according to a senior congressional source with knowledge of the call.
Ford’s team is opposed to the use of outside counsel, which Republicans have spent the past few days talking about hiring to conduct the question portion.
Ford’s lawyer made clear that at no point during any potential hearing could Ford be in the same room as Kavanaugh, the source said.
A second source said she wants Kavanaugh to testify first on the panel before her.
Adding additional witnesses remained a point of dispute, with direct questions over whether (or why not) Mark Judge could testify. The second source said she wants the committee to subpoena Judge and other alleged witnesses.
Ford’s lawyer proposed Thursday as a potential date for the hearing. No commitments were made, but GOP staff plans to report to Grassley, who will then discuss with McConnell/committee members.
The biggest holdup at this point remains the hearing date, the source says, which is actively being negotiated. The second source said her camp proposed a Thursday hearing.
“More problems could arise, and there’s a lot more to iron out, but it was an important first step,” the source said, indicating things are moving toward the hearing happening next week.
Maine senator's office among those deluged with Kavanaugh calls
From CNN's Elizabeth Landers
As the nomination process of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has reached a crescendo in the last week, some senators are feeling the heat over what their vote will be more than others.
Maine's senior senator, Republican Susan Collins, has yet to announce her decision on Kavanaugh's nomination, and as one of the chamber's more moderate members she is a crucial vote to watch. Republicans can confirm President Donald Trump's nominee without any support from Democrats but since the GOP only controls the chamber by 51-49, there is barely any room for Republicans to lose votes from their own ranks.
And constituents from Maine and beyond are voicing their concerns, as CNN observed from her Bangor office on Thursday.
The two aides who take calls who sit in the cozy office estimated that they receive more than a hundred calls a day on the issue of Kavanaugh's nomination.
Source familiar with conference call on hearing: some agreements, some disagreements
From CNN's Jim Acosta and Sunlen Surfaty
A source familiar with the conference call held between Senate Judiciary aides and Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys said the accuser’s legal team laid out some of its stipulations for testifying before the committee.
One of the chief requests from Ford is that the hearing not happen on Monday.
One show of good faith, the source said, was that Ford’s attorneys have canceled cable news interviews for the evening. That shows all sides are working toward crafting an agreement for the testimony to happen, the source said.
Talks are continuing to have a female attorney to handle the questions that would be asked on behalf of the all male GOP side of the committee, the source added.
The call lasted an hour.
Kavanaugh tells committee: I will be there
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House has released a letter from Judge Brett Kavanaugh to Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley on Monday’s hearing, saying “I will be there.”
Here's what the letter reads in full:
Dear Chairman Grassley:
Thank you for the invitation to appear before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Monday, September 24. I will be there. I look forward to the opportunity to testify before the Committee.
I also appreciate the time that Committee staff took to interview me on Monday, September 17. During that interview, I twice requested a Committee hearing for the following day, Tuesday, September 18. I continue to want a hearing as soon as possible, so that I can clear my name.
Since the moment I first heard this allegation, I have categorically and unequivocally denied it. I remain committed to defending my integrity.
Sincerely,
Brett M. Kavanaugh
GOP looking into having a female outside counsel question Ford
From CNN's Manu Raju and Ariane De Vogue
Republicans are looking into bringing in an outside counsel -- who is female -- to question Christine Blasey Ford if a hearing actually happens, according to a Republican source familiar with the matter.
This could help the GOP overcome its lack of female senators on the committee.
They are still working out the conditions of any hearing -- and a hearing is not yet confirmed.
Committee Democrats ask FBI to investigate threats against Ford
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senate Judiciary Democrats have asked the FBI to investigate threats against Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford since she went public in the matter.
The letter said, “We are increasingly concerned by reports of alleged death threats against her, the hacking of her email, and the harassment and intimidation (she) has faced since being forced into the spotlight late last week.”