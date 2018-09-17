President Trump: Kavanaugh is under assault

The biggest concerns raised by Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer in a conference call with the Judiciary Committee were safety, the Monday hearing date, and the use of outside counsel or lawyer, according to a senior congressional source with knowledge of the call.

Ford’s team is opposed to the use of outside counsel, which Republicans have spent the past few days talking about hiring to conduct the question portion.

Ford’s lawyer made clear that at no point during any potential hearing could Ford be in the same room as Kavanaugh, the source said.

A second source said she wants Kavanaugh to testify first on the panel before her.

Adding additional witnesses remained a point of dispute, with direct questions over whether (or why not) Mark Judge could testify. The second source said she wants the committee to subpoena Judge and other alleged witnesses.

Ford’s lawyer proposed Thursday as a potential date for the hearing. No commitments were made, but GOP staff plans to report to Grassley, who will then discuss with McConnell/committee members.

The biggest holdup at this point remains the hearing date, the source says, which is actively being negotiated. The second source said her camp proposed a Thursday hearing.

“More problems could arise, and there’s a lot more to iron out, but it was an important first step,” the source said, indicating things are moving toward the hearing happening next week.