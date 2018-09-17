Ben Carson says good people won't want to serve in government after Ford's allegations

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson said people will be less inclined to accept high-ranking government positions after Christine Blasey Ford's allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh.

"The fearful part is that good people will be afraid to serve their government. They won't want to take the chance of their reputation being sullied," he said while speaking at the Values Voter Summit.

He added: "First of all, sexual predators... it's abominable, there's no room for it. Having said that, we must recognize that there are two sides to every story."

Carson, who was speaking in a personal capacity at the Christian political conference, spoke at length about the importance of confirming Brett Kavanaugh into the Supreme Court. Carson said that "(Democrats) thought they had the courts, but it was snatched away from them in November of 2016."

"They realized that they are going to lose the courts for another generation," he said. "So what is left? Chaos and destruction."