Supreme Court nominee faces sexual assault allegationBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Sophie Tatum, CNN
President Trump defends Kavanaugh, but says he's open to a delay
President Trump, speaking at a workforce event, took questions about his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault.
Trump defended Kavanaugh as "one of the finest people I have ever known."
"Never had even a little blemish," Trump said. "He is somebody very special."
The President suggested that a delay in the vote to confirm Kavanaugh might be OK.
"If it takes a little delay, it will take a little delay," Trump said. "It shouldn't, certainly, be very much."
GOP senator calls for public hearing
Sen. Orrin Hatch told CNN that he spoke with Brett Kavanaugh for about 10 minutes.
The Republican senator said Kavanaugh told him that his accuser may be mistaking him for someone else. The Supreme Court nominee also told Hatch that he wasn’t even at the party in question.
Hatch said there should be a public hearing, which he thinks could happen Thursday on the same day as the committee vote.
He said he does not want Kavanaugh to withdraw.
Christine Blasey Ford's neighbor: I'm proud of her
From CNN's MJ Lee and Dan Simon
Christine Blasey Ford's neighbor said she's "really proud" of her neighbor for "standing up and telling her truth.”
Catherine Ferandin's parents have lived in the house across from the Fords for 55 years. Since Ferandin grew up in the house, she has known the Fords as neighbors for years.
She said she hasn’t spoken to Blasey Ford in a few months, but did see her briefly a few days ago and only said hello.
Ferandin said she was surprised by the news, only because "you never expect it to be somebody in your world."
“I was really surprised because you never expect it to be somebody in your world. But at the same time I’m really proud of Christine as a woman standing up and telling her truth.”
Watch more:
More than 200 alumnae from Christine Blasey Ford's school sign letter of support
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Ellie Kaufman
More than 200 alumnae from the Maryland school Christine Blasey Ford attended at the time she alleges she was assaulted by By Brett Kavanaugh have signed a letter supporting her.
The alumnae from Holton-Arms School in Bethesda span from 1967 to 2018.
Sarah Burgess, a 2005 alumna, drafted the letter and circulated it via alumni networks, she said. She told CNN that she was inspired to write the letter after reading about Blasey Ford’s experience.
Burgess said the letter has already received several hundred signatures. Burgess said she believes the signatures are accurate because they have asked signers to share their class year and school email when signing the petition, shared through a google document form.
She said they plan to release the letter publicly “as soon as we can.”
Senate Republicans trying to set up calls with Kavanaugh and Ford
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue and Manu Raju
Senate Republicans will move ahead in trying to schedule staff calls with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, his accuser Christine Blasely Ford and Mark Judge, who Ford claims was in the room at the time of the alleged assault
Republicans hope to have the calls either today or tomorrow. But Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, said her staff will not participate.
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley's spokesman Taylor Foy said Grassley — who is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — will make a decision on next steps and whether to have a hearing after that phone call.
The phone call could happen as early as today.
Senate Republicans maintain that it is not up to the FBI to handle this, the supplemental background check has been closed.
Congressional sources "hope" that they can still have a committee vote on Thursday, but recognize that might slip.
Senate judiciary chair: I'm working to hear Kavanaugh's accuser out
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue and Manu Raju
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman for the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a statement Monday where he pointed to the standard procedure for updating nominee's background checks.
"The standard procedure for updates to any nominee’s background investigation file is to conduct separate follow-up calls with relevant parties. In this case, that would entail phone calls with at least Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford. Consistent with that practice, I asked Senator Feinstein’s office yesterday to join me in scheduling these follow-ups. Thus far, they have refused. But as a necessary step in evaluating these claims, I’ll continue working to set them up."
Grassley goes on to say they are "working diligently to get to the bottom of these claims," but does not make any indication about the possibility of delaying the vote.
2 Democrats call for Kavanaugh, his accuser to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
Two red-state Democrats — both up for re-election — have called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to give Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, the chance to testify.
Sen. Joe Manchin, from West Virginia, tweeted: "Professor Christine Blasey Ford deserves to be heard and Judge Kavanaugh deserves a chance to clear his name."
Similarly, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, from North Dakota, issued a statement saying the allegation "should be thoroughly investigated."
Both Kavanaugh and Ford have indicated willingness to testify before the committee.
Susan Collins: Kavanaugh and his accuser should testify under oath
Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key voice and vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, just tweeted that the judge and his accuser, Professor Christine Blasey Ford, "should both testify under oath before the Judiciary Committee."
The demand sets up a potentially explosive hearing that could derail, or at least delay, Kavanaugh's suddenly tenuous confirmation to the Supreme Court.
See the tweet:
Kavanaugh isn't scheduled to meet with Trump today
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins:
President Trump and his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, aren't scheduled to meet while the judge is at the White House today, per two officials.
Kavanaugh arrived at the White House earlier today. CNN's White House team believes he's still there.