President Trump defends Kavanaugh, but says he's open to a delay

The nomination for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee now hangs in the balance as calls grow to delay Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation vote.

The accusation: California professor Christine Blasey Ford alleged in a letter that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than three decades ago at a party in high school.

The response: The White House has put out a denial from Kavanaugh, but declined further comment. Three Republican senators have now weighed in.