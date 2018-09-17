Supreme Court nominee faces sexual assault allegationBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner, Sophie Tatum, and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Sen. Susan Collins appalled by Trump's tweets about Kavanaugh accuser
From CNN's Clare Foran and Jim Acosta
Republican Senator Susan Collins said she was "appalled" by President Donald Trump's tweet disparaging Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
"I was appalled by the President's tweet," said the Maine senator, who spoke to reporters at an event Friday afternoon.
"We know that allegations of sexual assault -- I'm not saying that's what happened in this case -- but we know that allegations of sexual assault are one of the most unreported crimes that exist so I thought that the President's tweet was completely inappropriate and wrong."
Collins, a crucial swing vote on Kavanaugh's nomination, added that "we should attempt to make this as comfortable a process for her as possible."
In a series of tweets Friday morning, President Trump called Kavanaugh "a fine man," and suggested that Ford should have come forward with her allegations earlier, casting doubt on her credibility.
What undecided Republicans have said about Kavanaugh's nomination
From CNN's Daniella Diaz and Elizabeth Landers
Whether Brett Kavanaugh is successfully confirmed to the US Supreme Court has become a question of Senate math.
Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority in the chamber. If all Democrats oppose his nomination, he'll need every Republican to vote yes. (If only one Republican opposes Kavanuagh, but every other Republican supported him, Vice President Mike Pence would have to cast a tie-breaking vote.)
Some Republicans are still undecided. Here are three we're watching — and what they've said about the judge:
- Lisa Murkowski of Alaska on July 9 — "While I have not met Judge Kavanaugh, I look forward to sitting down for a personal meeting with him. I intend to review Judge Kavanaugh's decisions on the bench and writings off the bench, and pay careful attention to his responses to questions posed by my colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee."
- Jeff Flake of Arizona on July 9 — "As I have said before, approving a nominee who will interpret the Constitution rather than legislate from the bench should be our top priority. I look forward to meeting with Judge Kavanaugh and reviewing his record throughout the confirmation process."
- Susan Collins of Maine on September 12 — "I am still completing my due diligence. I spent an hour today going through the committee's sensitive documents at the Judiciary Committee that have not yet been released. I would note, however, that every document Democrats asked to have cleared and released was released by the order of the Justice Department and President Bush. So what I'm finding is that a lot of the information has not necessarily been accurately presented, and that's why I think it's really important I continue my review. I am also going to be talking to the judge later this week with a few more questions that I have."
Wednesday hearing may not be a sure thing, Dem aide says
From CNN's Manu Raju
Last night, Ford’s camp said that she couldn’t get to DC before Thursday because of everything her family is dealing with, a senior Democratic leadership aide tells CNN. This means Wednesday’s hearing date may be an issue for the talks going forward.
US Marshals investigating threats against Kavanaugh and his family
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
The US Marshals Service is investigating threats against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his family, according to a source close to Kavanaugh.
As a judge, Kavanaugh gets Marshals Service protection.
A senior administration official previously told CNN that the number of death threats made against Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh and his family have increased since Ford's allegations came to light. There are several current threats against the Kavanaughs that law enforcement deems credible, while several others have been opened and closed since he was nominated, sources said.
Democrats push back on the GOP's hearing proposal
From CNN's Manu Raju
There are Democratic concerns about the Senate Judiciary Republicans' proposal for a hearing with Christine Blasey Ford — specifically with the GOP's plan to have outside counsel ask the questions.
"Outside counsel doesn’t vote on Kavanaugh. Senators do. Republicans need to do their jobs and not hide," a Senate Democratic leadership aide said.
Why Republicans want the outside counsel: Republicans on the committee agreed to hire outside counsel — a woman with experience on these issues — to ask the bulk of the questions at the hearing. This is for both optics (all 11 GOP members are men) and order (there are concern that the hearing would be deemed a political circus.)
This is not what Ford and her lawyers want: Ford's attorney Debra Katz said outside counsel would make the hearing appear too much like a trial.
Ford will speak to the FBI today about death threats, not Kavanaugh allegations
From CNN's Ariane De Vogue
Per a source close to Christine Blasey Ford, she will talk to the FBI today in San Francisco about death threats against her. The investigation is not looking into allegations regarding Brett Kavanaugh, just about the threats she’s received.
In an email sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, Ford's attorney Debra Katz wrote, "As you are aware, she has been receiving death threats, which have been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and she and her family have been forced out of their home."
Ford's other attorney, Lisa Banks, also wrote a letter to the committee saying that her client had been the subject of "vicious harassment," including death threats.
Ford has not been seen publicly for several days.
CNN reported on Thursday that both Brett Kavanaugh and Ford have received a slew of death threats in recent days.
Citing an internal law enforcement report that details threats to the protectee, a senior administration official told CNN Thursday that the number of death threats made against Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh and his family have increased since Ford's allegations came to light. The official said there are several current threats against the Kavanaughs that law enforcement deems credible, while several others have been opened and closed since he was nominated.
Kavanaugh, who is married with two daughters, has received around-the-clock protection from US Marshals since President Donald Trump nominated him to the bench in July.
Committee will likely propose Wednesday for hearing with Ford
From CNN's Dana Bash and Phil Mattingly
Two sources say the Senate Judiciary Committee will likely send a proposal to Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer proposing a Wednesday hearing, with Ford testifying first and Brett Kavanaugh second.
The proposal would have outside counsel asks the questions.
Ford had asked that Kavanaugh testify first, but congressional aides, said that is a non-starter. It’s not how the committee works, they said, and given Kavanaugh would need to respond to Ford’s testimony, it will not occur.
Yale Law professors tell Senate non-partisan investigation required to maintain trust in Supreme Court
From CNN's Lauren Fox
A group of faculty members from Yale Law School — which Brett Kavanaugh graduated from — are urging the US Senate to "conduct a fair and deliberate confirmation process" amid allegations that the judge sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford.
The letter continued: "Allegations of sexual assault require a neutral factfinder and an investigation that can ascertain facts fairly."
Here's the full letter:
As the Senate Judiciary Committee debates Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, we write as faculty members of Yale Law School, from which Judge Kavanaugh graduated, to urge that the Senate conduct a fair and deliberate confirmation process. With so much at stake for the Supreme Court and the nation, we are concerned about a rush to judgment that threatens both the integrity of the process and the public’s confidence in the Court.
Where, as here, a sexual assault has been alleged against an individual nominated for a lifetime appointment in a position of public trust, a partisan hearing alone cannot be the forum to determine the truth of the matter. Allegations of sexual assault require a neutral factfinder and an investigation that can ascertain facts fairly. Those at the FBI or others tasked with such an investigation must have adequate time to investigate facts. Fair process requires evidence from all parties with direct knowledge and consultation of experts when evaluating such evidence. In subsequent hearings, all of those who testify, and particularly women testifying about sexual assault, must be treated with respect.
The confirmation process must always be conducted, and appointments made, in a manner that gives Americans reason to trust the Supreme Court. Some questions are so fundamental to judicial integrity that the Senate cannot rush past them without undermining the public’s confidence in the Court. This is particularly so for an appointment that will yield a deciding vote on women’s rights and myriad other questions of immense consequence in American lives.
Why some people hesitate to report sexual assault and misconduct
From CNN's Emanuella Grinberg
President Trump tweeted this morning that Christine Blasey Ford — who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both in high school — would have reported the alleged attack at the time if it was "as bad as she says."
But it's not unusual for victims to wait to come forward.
Here are some reasons why some people hesitate to report sexual assault and misconduct:
- They lose their privacy. Ford tried to keep her allegations against Kavanaugh confidential, fearing that publicly accusing him "would upend her life," according to the Washington Post.
- They think no one will believe them. One of Ford's lawyers advised her to take a polygraph test, suspecting that people would call Ford a liar if she came forward.
- Their names will be dragged through the mud. Anita Hill endured vicious character attacks during and after she testified in Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' nomination hearings. She accused him of sexually harassing her as her supervisor at Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
- Their motives are questioned. When the Washington Post published accounts from four women who said Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore pursued them as teenagers, Moore's supporters said they found the timing "suspect." The Senate race was just weeks away, leading many, including Moore's wife, to accuse the women of conspiring with the "liberal press" to get "involved" with the race.
- They fear professional consequences. Former CBS executive Les Moonves denies allegations that he abused his position of influence to coerce female actresses and producers into unwanted sexual activity.
- They blame themselves. American gymnast Simone Biles has described the guilt victims carry around after being violated. The Olympic champion said she was sexually abused by doctor Larry Nassar, but before speaking up, Biles said she grappled with whether she could have done something to prevent what happened, even though she did nothing to cause it.