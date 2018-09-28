White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did a brief gaggle with reporters this morning on the White Hose driveway, following her morning show appearances. Here are a few key things she said:

Do you have the votes?: "I think it’s less about whether the President has the votes, but can America get what it’s asked for, which is a vote. Certainly, we think Judge Kavanaugh deserves that."

On Graham: "I don’t think anybody could lay out a better or more compelling case than he did on why it’s important to move forward with a vote and confirm Judge Kavanaugh."

On testimony: "He felt like Judge Kavanuagh, his testimony was powerful, was riveting. It was honest. Certainly, I think all of America thought Dr. Ford’s testimony was compelling and I believe something likely happened to this woman, but not at the hands of Judge Kavanaugh. And I think Judge Kavanuagh laid out not just a very compelling testimony by a corroborated one. He had a number of things and individuals and statements that backed up what he said."

On the American Bar Association: "What we’ve said before is that he’s been through 6 different background investigations by the FBI and having gone through one of those myself I know how thorough the process is. They knock on your neighbor’s door, they talk to your classmates from everything back to elementary school, high school, college. At no point has this ever happened. And there’s a process this goes through and it went through it yesterday."

On prosecutor: "I think all of the questions that needed to be asked yesterday were. It was less about who asked the questions and more about who was giving the answers."