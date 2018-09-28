A play-by-play of Jeff Flake's day

Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Jeff Flake was at the center of today's drama over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Arizona Republican started his day with a statement saying he'd vote yes, but then ended a committee meeting by saying he'd vote to move the nominee to the Senate floor -- only if the main vote is delayed for an FBI investigation.

Between then, he was confronted by protesters, huddled privately with one of his Democratic friends and went missing for a committee meeting for more than an hour.

Here's the play-by-play of how Flake's day unfolded: