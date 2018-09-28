Brett Kavanaugh nomination faces delayBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Paul P. Murphy, Sophie Tatum and Jessie Yeung, CNN
White House official: Trump will authorize and order a supplemental FBI background investigation
A White House official says President Donald Trump will authorize and order a supplemental FBI background investigation into Brett Kavanaugh.
A written statement (or possibly a Tweet) is expected at some point to affirm what the President suggested earlier in the Oval Office when he said he would be “totally reliant on what Senator Grassley and the group decides to do.”
It was 10 days ago when Trump first told us in the Oval Office that the FBI doesn’t do these types of investigations. Tonight, he will order them to do just that — after a handful of Senate Republicans insisted upon it.
Ted Cruz: We'll let the FBI determine which allegations are credible
Sen. Ted Cruz, emerging from the meeting in Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office, said they will leave it to the FBI to decide which are the “credible” allegations.
When asked directly what the Senate GOP would do if the FBI probe is not completed, Cruz said the conference has agreed to move forward next week.
Here's the latest whip count for the senators who control the vote
Earlier we brought you a whip count based on the senators -- Republican and Democrat alike -- who held the keys on moving the Kavanaugh nomination forward.
The 🕵️ indicates they support an FBI investigation.
Here's where they stand now after today's developments:
R - Sen. Susan Collins 🕵️
R - Sen. Lisa Murkowski 🕵️
D - Sen. Joe Manchin 🕵️
D - Sen. Heidi Heitkamp 🕵️
R - Sen. Jeff Flake 🕵️
R - Sen. Bob Corker ✅
D - Sen. Doug Jones ❌
D - Sen. Bill Nelson ❌
D - Sen. Joe Donnelly ❌
D - Sen. Jon Tester ❌
Collins supports Republican agreement to delay vote for FBI investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, another key vote, said she is supportive of the Republican agreement to delay the Kavanaugh vote so an FBI investigation can take place.
Collins added that she believed there would be an FBI investigation and said the White House was in discussions about the proposal during the meeting she was in.
Collins also tweeted her support of the deal:
Protester who confronted Flake in elevator reacts to his apparent change of heart
One of Friday morning's most memorable moments came when two protesters who say they are sexual assault survivors confronted Sen. Jeff Flake in an elevator after he said he'd vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh.
Hours later, Flake called for a vote delay and FBI investigation.
In response, one of the two women, Maria Gallagher, posted a celebratory image of her hugging the second woman, Ana Maria Archila.
"I feel relieved that (Flake) seems to have heard my and (Archil's) voices in the Senate elevator today," she wrote.
Mark Judge denies allegations from 3rd accuser in letter to Judiciary Committee
Mark Judge has sent a letter dated today to Sens. Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein specifically denying Julie Swetnick’s allegations, saying they are “so bizarre that, even while suffering from my addiction, I would remember actions so outlandish. I categorically deny them.”
Swetnick was the third woman to come forward with allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.
He denied the specific allegations about gang rape, and sexual assault, and said he has “never spiked punch to get anyone drunk or disoriented” nor has he witnessed Kavanaugh spike punch. He also said he does not know Julie Swetnick.
Judge also writes that he will “cooperate with any law enforcement agency that is assigned to confidentially investigate these allegations.”
“I am submitting this letter under penalty of felony,” Judge writes before signing it.
Senate Judiciary Committee asks White House to order FBI investigation
The Senate Judiciary Committee will ask the White House to conduct the investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh with the provision it ends no later than Friday, October 5.
In a statement, the committee said:
"The supplemental FBI background investigation would be limited to current credible allegations against the nominee and must be completed no later than one week from today."
Here's the full statement:
Lindsey Graham says delay won't be for more than a week: "We're not playing this game"
In response to a question about Sen. Jeff Flake's request for a one-week investigation, Sen. Lindsey Graham insisted that Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination would go forward, while praising Flake as "a really good guy."
"I think what Jeff is trying to do is end this the best he possibly can, to accommodate some people on the other side, and to bring the committee together if possible," Graham said to reporters. "This is democracy."
When pushed again on why Flake seemed to change his mind, Graham repeated, "This is called democracy ... Jeff's a really good guy. I wouldn't have done it. Jeff is trying to be fair."
However, Graham insisted that both he and Flake felt confident in Kavanaugh's nomination, and that the process would push forward.
"A week is enough time for (Flake), maybe less ... We're not playing this game of opening this up and it goes on forever."
There will be a motion to proceed tomorrow, with an agreement for the background check, GOP says
Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn says there will still be a motion to proceed vote in the Senate tomorrow, with an agreement for a supplemental background check for no longer than one week.