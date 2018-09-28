White House official: Trump will authorize and order a supplemental FBI background investigation

A White House official says President Donald Trump will authorize and order a supplemental FBI background investigation into Brett Kavanaugh.

A written statement (or possibly a Tweet) is expected at some point to affirm what the President suggested earlier in the Oval Office when he said he would be “totally reliant on what Senator Grassley and the group decides to do.”

It was 10 days ago when Trump first told us in the Oval Office that the FBI doesn’t do these types of investigations. Tonight, he will order them to do just that — after a handful of Senate Republicans insisted upon it.