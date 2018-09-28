Senate Judiciary Committee asks White House to order FBI investigation

Sen. Jeff Flake. Sen. Jeff Flake. Pool

On Friday morning, Sen. Jeff Flake announced he was "prepared to support (Kavanaugh's) nomination." Then, he disappeared from the hearing room for almost an hour and reemerged asking for an FBI investigation.

We're not sure what happened behind closed doors, but there was a stand-out live-on-air moment this morning. Minutes after Flake announced his support, he was confronted in a Senate office building elevator by two women who say they are sexual assault survivors.

"What you are doing is allowing someone who actually violated a woman to sit on the Supreme Court," one of the women, Ana Maria Archila, yelled at Flake.

"I was sexually assaulted and nobody believed me," the second woman, Maria Gallagher, told Flake. "I didn't tell anyone and you're telling all women that they don't matter, that they should just stay quiet because if they tell you what happened to them you are going to ignore them.

Archila, the co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy, later told CNN that she was sexually assaulted when she was 5 years old. She said she was "profoundly disappointed" in Flake. "I thought that he was someone who was willing to take a stand, that was on the side of justice, and I thought of him as someone who was able to recognize the humanity across political lines," Archila told CNN.

The second woman, Maria Gallagher, a recent college graduate, told CNN she felt "nauseous" and "upset" upon hearing of Flake's decision.

This was the first time she's related her story out loud or publicly, Gallagher said.

"It's not something that I ever want to or like to share with people," she said, adding, "But I thought it was important that he knows, and that promoting Brett Kavanaugh is telling victims of sexual assault that no one wants to hear you."